The Toyotas achieved the best times in Free Practice 1 valid for the 8h of Bahrain, the last event of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

Sakhir’s morning was anything but simple because after just 10 minutes from the green flag the race direction was forced to bring everyone back due to a sandstorm approaching the track, with very strong gusts of wind preventing regular racing. carrying out activities on the track.

After a stop of around 50′, the cars started running again, but despite the session being extended by a further hour, the rain then came to mix things up, causing those who wanted to try to enter the track to put on wet tyres. deluge, which lasted about ten minutes.

The fact is that the works have undergone an inevitable slowdown and therefore the rankings, which have remained practically unchanged according to the times established at the beginning, have a relative value, with the GR010 Hybrids standing out in the Hypercar Class thanks to the 1’49″856 set by Kamui Kobayashi with the #7 as soon as the session restarted, beating the #8 of his teammates Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa, championship leader, by 0″104. Both Japanese teams put together several rounds compared to most of their rivals.

Next we have the four LMDh Porsches, led by the private 963 #99 of Proton Competition (Tincknell/Bruni/Jani), with the Team Penske pair behind and Jota’s #38 driven by Da Costa/Stevens/Ye.

Seventh was the Cadillac #2 of Bamber/Lynn/Westbrook, while the Ferrari 499Ps of Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi (#51) and Molina/Nielsen/Fuoco (#50) stopped more than 1″6 from the top, among those who they lapped less. The Peugeot #94 and #93 and the Vanwall of ByKolles Racing complete the ranking.

In the LMP2 Class, United Autosports #22 set the benchmark in 1’54″100, preceding the Vector Sport #10 and the #31 of Team WRT by half a second.

Jota #28 and Prema #63 were further behind, finishing in the Top 5, followed by Alpine #36, Prema #9, WRT #41, United #23 and Inter Europol Competition #34 in the top 10, outside of which we have the Alpine #35 1″9 from the top.

In LMGTE AM, the Aston Martin #777 of D’Station Racing took first place thanks to a 1’59″516 set by Tomonobu Fujii at the start of the session.

The Japanese narrowly precedes the Ferrari #57 of Kessel Racing in which Daniel Serra returned, stopping 0″006 from the green Vantage, but putting himself behind the Porsche #86 of GR Racing and the Ferraris #21 and #54 of AF Corse ; on the first of the two 488s managed by the Piacenza team, Franck Dezoteux stopped on the track at the end and the Red car returned to the pits on the tow truck.

The #25 Aston Martin of ORT by TF Sport is sixth, two tenths behind the leader, with the #85 Porsche of the Iron Dames and the #33 category champion Corvette behind.

The Porsches of Dempsey Proton Racing #77 and Iron Lynx #60 also close in the Top 10, with the Ferrari #83 of AF Corse-Richard Mille bringing up the rear, the Porsche #56 of Project 1-AO and the Aston Martin #98 of NorthWest AMR /Heart of Racing, all within a second of delay.

Free Practice 2 is scheduled from 3.30pm to 5.00pm Italian time and here it will be interesting to see what emerges, despite the still variable weather conditions.