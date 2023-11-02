loading…

Bahrain expels Israeli ambassador. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Bahrain has recalled its ambassador to Israel and suspended economic ties with Tel Aviv.

A statement published on the website of the Bahraini parliament confirmed that the Israeli ambassador had left Bahrain, while Bahrain recalled its ambassador from Israel and decided to suspend all economic relations with Israel.

Bahrain added that its decision to recall its envoy and suspend economic ties was based on the kingdom’s “solid and historical stance supporting the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

“The House of Representatives confirmed that the Israeli ambassador to the kingdom of Bahrain has left Bahrain and the kingdom of Bahrain has decided on the return of the Bahraini ambassador to Israel. “The cessation of economic relations was also decided,” the Bahraini Parliament said in a statement.

“The Council affirms that the continuation of war and military operations, and Israel’s continued escalation in light of its lack of respect for international humanitarian law, prompts the Council to demand more decisions and actions that save the lives of innocent people and civilians in Gaza. and the entire Palestinian territory,” the Bahraini Parliament said in a statement.

The Bahrain National Communications Center confirmed the action and said that “the priority of efforts at this stage should be focused on protecting the lives of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law and working to secure urgent humanitarian corridors for delivering aid and medical assistance to the Gaza Strip.”

They added that there is “a need to save the region from the impact of new cycles of violence and work to find a clear political horizon for a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace that guarantees stability and security for all.”

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry has not issued a statement, but the story has been widely reported by several news agencies, including Israel’s.

In September 2020 Bahrain signed the Abraham Accord with Israel and the UAE in the US with their host, President Donald Trump.

(ahm)