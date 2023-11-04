While the Toyotas are continuing their very personal solo at the 8h of Bahrain, at the halfway point the fight for the podium in this last event of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship is still to be decided, when darkness has fallen on Sakhir for several minutes now .

The GR010 Hybrid #8 continues its ride undisturbed, followed by its sister car #7 which regained the place of honor after the second round of stops, coming back from the rear where it ended up at the start due to the contact suffered by the Cadillac.

The Japanese have almost 1′ on their opponents and an unsustainable pace for everyone when they push (which at the moment is not necessary at all), so the only noteworthy duels are for the last step of the podium, on which for now they are holding out the Ferrari #51 in which James Calado rode was very tight.

The 499P, however, is closely followed by Jota’s Porsche #38, with the aggressive Yifei Ye also starring in a nice duel with Antonio Fuoco’s Ferrari #50, fifth and behind the private 963 by a handful of seconds.

The Porsches of Team Penske instead occupy sixth and seventh place, even if the #6 was slightly ahead of the #5 when the latter had to serve a 5″ penalty at the pit stop for an infringement committed under Full Course Yellow. decreed briefly at the end of the second hour to clear the track of debris.

Following the two official German LMDhs is the private #99 of Proton Competition, which has no problems preceding the Peugeots #94 and #93; the latter had to pay for a Drive Through due to FCY ​​not being respected properly, but the 9X8s have little to play for as they are not as competitive as the others.

Meanwhile, the Cadillac continues its race in 11th place after the 60″ served for the contact at the start with the Toyota, now cut off from any game. The same situation for the Vanwall, also dealing with a stop and reset during the third hour.

In the LMP2 Class, everything was wide open with United Autosports #23 jumping into the lead after the penalty served in the third hour by Vector Sport #10, which dropped to the margins of the Top10.

But all three podium positions are still in the balance because the Orecas of Prema #9 and Team WRT #31 (despite being penalized 5″ for an infringement in FCY) remain within reach of the record and very close to each other, within reach of the comeback Prema #63 driven by a furious Mirko Bortolotti, capable of overtaking opponents repeatedly, the last of whom was Pietro Fittipaldi on the Jota #28.

WRT #41 remains sixth, controlling a favorable situation for now in terms of the fight for the title, also because Inter Europol Competition #34 is well behind it.

Meanwhile, Alpine #36 occupies eighth place, keeping United #22 behind, with Alpine #35 closing the ranking.

In LMGTE AM the Porsches of Iron Lynx #60 and Iron Dames #85 remain in front, currently with Alessio Picariello firmly ahead of Sarah Bovy, while the Aston Martins #25 of ORT by TF Sport and #98 of NorthWest AMR-Heart of Racing they overtook the #777 of D’Station Racing-TF Sport in the Top5 battle for the final podium position.

The Ferrari #54 of AF Corse and the Corvette #33 are still hoping for it, still with a different strategy compared to the others, in full contention for sixth position.

The #86 GR Racing Porsche gained eighth place, passing the #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing, with the #56 Project 1-AO completing the Top10, outside of which the other three Ferraris remain.

The #21 of AF Corse continues to collect Drive Through and Stop&Go penalties for various infringements, while the #57 of Kessel Racing-CarGuy is 12th followed by the #83 of AF Corse.

