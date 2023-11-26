A final with a bang was expected in Valencia and in all respects it was. Pecco Bagnaia is MotoGP world champion for the second time in a row (it is the third World Championship in his career adding the one in Moto2). A page of history, because in the four-stroke era he is only the third to succeed in this feat after two sacred monsters like Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez. But not only that, because he is the first to do it with the Ducati. A World Championship sealed in style, with his seventh victory of the season, the 18th in the top class.

What could have been an epic challenge, however, lasted only six laps of the Valencian Community Grand Prix, because then his rival Jorge Martin saw his dream end in the gravel of the escape route of turn 4, following a contact with Marc Marquez.

The start was what all fans would have dreamed of, because Bagnaia started very well from pole position, but “Martinator” immediately stuck to his tail. However, the actual head-to-head lasted only a little more than two laps, because the Spaniard then ran into the same problem that had threatened to oust Pecco in Qatar last Sunday.

When he arrived at the braking point, his Desmosedici GP was sucked into the wake of Bagnaia’s and there was even a slight contact between the two, with Martin who then ended up wide on the escape route, resuming the path of the track in eighth position.

After getting rid of Alex Marquez and Maverick Vinales, with whom there was a truly spectacular double crossing of trajectories, the Madrilenian started chasing Marc Marquez, but his chase ended in the worst possible way: Martin he looked for the inside at turn 4, but hit the rear of the eight-time world champion, causing both of them to fall and effectively ending the game in Bagnaia’s favor very early.

A real shame also for Marc, who among other things was thrown very hard as in a violent highside and also seemed to be in pain. Fortunately, after a while the images of him showed him safe and sound inside his garage, but unfortunately his farewell to Honda after 11 seasons and 6 World titles together was not what he would have hoped for.

It goes without saying that the return to the garage was also very bitter for Martin, but to console him he found not only his team, but also all the Ducati top management, who gave him credit for having brought the dispute up to around twenty of laps since the end of the season.

When the writing “Martin out” appeared on his scoreboard, Pecco probably let the tension go away for a few laps and the two KTMs took advantage of it to overtake him with Brad Binder and Jack Miller in that order.

The tandem of the Austrian manufacturer, however, wasted a great opportunity, because both made mistakes: on lap 14 the South African ended up very long at turn 10 and returned to the track only sixth. However, the worst was yet to come for KTM because, after inheriting the lead, “Jackass” crashed out five laps later in the same spot as his teammate.

At this point Bagnaia found himself back in the lead, followed by the other two Ducatis of Johann Zarco and Fabio Di Giannantonio. And the Gresini Racing representative himself tried until the end: during the penultimate lap he overtook the Frenchman at turn 4 and then glued himself to Pecco’s exhausts, who however did not leave him the slightest gap, sealing his second title in the most beautiful way, then going to celebrate it by wearing three rings like the NBA champions after dunking in a basket that had been brought to turn 2 by his fan club.

However, for Di Giannantonio it is the closing of the circle, with the third podium in the last five races, which shows that he deserves to sign with the VR46 for 2024 which should be announced tomorrow. Zarco also managed to end his three-year stint at Prima Pramac Racing in style with a podium.

At the foot of the podium is Binder, who climbed up to fourth place despite also having a “drop one position” due to a hit given to Alex Marquez, sixth behind Raul Fernandez’s Aprilia RNF. Franco Morbidelli, on the other hand, closed his experience in Yamaha with a seventh place and Luca Marini his experience in Mooney VR46 with ninth.

Among them is the Aprilia of the injured Aleix Espargaro, while that of Vinales ultimately fell back to tenth place, paying for the choice of the soft rear tyre, mounted only by him. 11th place then for a feverish Fabio Quartararo, at the end of a race full of crashes, which saw only 13 riders reach the finish line. The 2023 of Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi, therefore, ended up in the escape routes of Ricardo Tormo.