MotoGP is preparing to face the last hat-trick of the season, which will be decisive for the world title. This weekend we race in Malaysia, where Pecco Bagnaia arrives as leader with a 13 point advantage over Jorge Martin. The fight is close, the two Ducati riders are putting on a show with performances of the highest level and it is really difficult to decide on a favorite between the two.

Pecco tries to defend the title won last year in Valencia (yesterday was exactly one year since the world championship), while the Spaniard wants to be the first rider of the modern era to win the world championship (his first in the premier class) with a unofficial team. Unrelenting battles between the two inflame this last part of the season, there is certainly no shortage of pressure, but the reigning world champion appears much more serene than a year ago.

In an interview given to motogp.com, Bagnaia talks about the sensations with which he presents himself at Sepang, the third to last round of the season in which he will try to increase his lead in the standings: “In terms of pressure, I think last year it was higher . After 15 years without a title, it was more intense for Ducati and I felt the weight on my shoulders a lot. This year is different, I feel pressure, but in a way that gives me more motivation. Being the point of reference is something we should be proud of.”

However, if last year he recovered 91 points to triumph over Fabio Quartararo, this time the task is more complicated. Jorge Martin is not only in excellent shape, but also has a high-performance bike, in fact the same as Pecco. However, in these last three races, the Pramac rider made two mistakes, the first at Mandalika with a fall and the second at Phillip Island with an incorrect tire choice.

“Last year we simply pushed with nothing to lose,” explains Bagnaia. “We were very far behind, so it was important to finish the races in front. This year is a little different also because we are fighting with a rival who has the same bike as me. Jorge is doing an incredible job, but his riding pushes a lot of things to the limit. This can be clearly seen when he fell in Mandalika. He had everything under control, but a small mistake caused him to fall. You have to be very precise and consider what’s beyond the performance and this is important for me.”

The factory Ducati rider believes that the 2022 experience gained in the title fight is not a determining factor if a favorite is to be established: “I don’t think we have an advantage in terms of experience for the championship. Now everyone can look at the data, you fight with others in a more balanced situation. It’s great on one hand, but also very difficult. Sometimes we find something that helps and in the next session others do the exact same thing. I look at everyone’s data, I don’t just focus on Jorge.”

First of all, Bagnaia focuses on himself and the work that takes place inside his garage. From the home race, Martin strung together a series of victories that led him to recover many points, but Pecco was the author of feats of strength and many brilliant moves that still keep him at the top of the standings (lost only on Saturday in Mandalika ).

“Our problems started in Misano, it was tough. But in India and Japan I struggled a lot to find the feeling to fight again”, declares Bagnaia. “Winning again in Mandalika, with that kind of performance, helped us a lot to feel like the strongest again. We work a lot over the weekend to be prepared for the race. Every time we are always the strongest in terms of consistency with used tyres. It’s great, but sometimes it doesn’t help me with the time attack and I’m often out of Q2. But this is also a motivation to come back and try to win or be in front. I’ve been out of Q2 3 times and on the podium 3 times, so it’s excellent.”

Now it’s time to project towards the Malaysian Grand Prix, where last year he caught up with Quartararo to take the world championship fight to Valencia, where he became world champion. This time there will be two more races before the end of the season and tension is high. Despite the pressure of having to defend the title, Bagnaia is calm because he is aware that he is doing everything in his power, that is, constantly being in front. And in the current MotoGP he is not so obvious.

“I don’t want to think about the championship, I will attack as always, I will push and give my best as always to increase the gap. Fighting for the championship for the third consecutive year means we are doing a great job. I don’t think it will be a failure if we lose him. It would be great to win because I don’t remember many names winning the title two years in a row. It would be splendid for me, we are working for this and we will try to do our best”, concludes Bagnaia.

