“If I had already been in Q2 I would have had a slightly calmer evening, but instead it makes things crazy, but it’s the same.” Pecco Bagnaia seems to have taken the bad day with which the decisive weekend of the season in Valencia began quite philosophically.

Yesterday the World Championship leader, who entered the decisive moment with a 21-point margin over his rival Jorge Martin, said he would attack to try to close the score in the Sprint, but will probably have to review his plans.

In fact, the Piedmontese was unable to find the right feeling with the front of his Ducati and at the end of the day found himself only 15th in the afternoon session standings and therefore forced to pass from tomorrow morning’s Q1 to gain a good position on the grid. departure. It is clear that nothing is lost, also because he and his team seem to have already identified the problem, but now everything is a little more complicated.

“As much as I struggled, I was half expecting not to be in Q2, because I was going slowly. This morning I struggled quite a bit and this afternoon the same. Usually we manage to finish the work by the end of Friday, but today we didn’t have it we did it”, said Bagnaia to describe his difficulties.

“Fortunately, we have already seen the data and I lose half a second in three corners. It’s a lot, but we managed to identify the problem quite well, so we will try to improve for tomorrow because there is time to do it,” he added.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

When asked if he could better explain the areas in which he loses so much, he continued: “I don’t have much feeling with the front and I can’t make the bike run. I lose a lot when entering corners in 1, at 2 and 6. In these three corners I lose half a second.”

Inevitably he was also asked about his rival’s attitude, because Martin was glued to him throughout the entire time attack, probably trying to put pressure on him. Something that didn’t surprise him, but that didn’t stop him from throwing a dig at the Spaniard from Prima Pramac Racing

“It was like in the last three races, he always does this now. I think it’s right that he tries to do something, even if I think it’s better for him to think about his own things, because he has to win both races, as he said, and to moment is not the fastest,” he explained.

Pressed further, however, he reiterated that he is now used to this type of attitude and that this is not the reason why he is not in Q2: “I was going so slowly that in any case I wouldn’t have been able to get into Q2, so honestly no. Even because he’s been doing it for three races.”

Tomorrow, therefore, a complicated day awaits him, but he and his team have already demonstrated several times that they almost always manage to find a turning point in these moments: “It will be a difficult Q1, but we will try to do our best. We will find a solution to the problems because we always do it and we are not obliged to win the World Cup on Saturday.” In fact, mathematics says that he needs 16 points over the weekend to be sure of the title, regardless of when they arrive.

One thing is certain, he doesn’t want to hear about team orders for tomorrow’s qualifying: “How many Ducatis are there in Q1? I’ll ask everyone to turn off the gas,” he joked, having a good laugh. “Jokes aside, there’s no need for team games, because that’s something I don’t like.”

