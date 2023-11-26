Pecco Bagnaia suffered, he had to sweat it out, but today he wrote MotoGP history. Thanks to the victory achieved in Valencia, his seventh of 2023, the Ducati rider achieved his second consecutive world title in the premier class. A feat that in the era of four-stroke motorcycles had only been achieved by legends such as Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez, but which had been failed by greats such as Casey Stoner and Jorge Lorenzo. Something that, in fact, already places him in the firmament of the greats of motorcycling.

Having arrived in Valencia with a 21 point lead over rival Jorge Martin, he complicated things yesterday by making the wrong choice of rear tire and allowing the Madrilenian to still keep the World Championship open. But, once again, in the face of difficulties the Piedmontese brought out all his talent, repeating a film he has already seen several times this year and returning to shine in the long race.

“The cool thing is that I won the championship by winning the race. I’ve always dreamed of it and today we did it. Having used the medium tire yesterday put us in a bit of a difficult situation, but today we already knew how to behave, so it was a kind of help let’s say”, Bagnaia said directly to Sky Sport MotoGP.

Last year too, the World Championship was played until the last race with Fabio Quartararo and, even if on paper the situation was much simpler, Pecco revealed that he experienced today’s race more peacefully than that of 2022.

“Last year we were in a much better situation, because I had a 23-point lead and Fabio would have had to win, while I could have finished 14th. It was almost an empty net goal, but I had a lot of pressure on me and I felt terrible “But today I was more ready, because I knew perfectly well that we go much faster on Sundays. Now we will have to understand something for next year, because we can’t always go on like this.”

“But even today I got in front straight away and managed to pull ahead a bit. Then I felt that the tires weren’t working well, so I let the others pass to raise the temperature a bit. I did a normal race and I I’m focused on that, so this helped me not to think too much about the championship. In the end it went well, even if the last five laps I was scared because it was cold and I was worried about the hard tire on the front. When Miller crashed I I understood that it was starting to be tough, but everything went well”, he added.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

But his most sensational revelation is that he didn’t realize the warning given to him by his wall with the “Martin out” sign immediately after the retirement of the Madrilenian, which occurred on the sixth lap due to a contact with Marc Marquez, so he suffered until the end, thinking that his rival was still a real threat to the title.

“I hadn’t seen the ‘Martin out’ sign and I thought he was fourth. So I thought that if I had crashed he would have finished third and won the World Championship. But even last year I didn’t know that I could have finished last, because there were only 14 of us left in the race.”

Before the contact with Marquez which led to Martin’s retirement, there had also been a thrilling moment with Bagnaia, when the Prima Pramac Racing rider was sucked into Pecco’s slipstream at the bottom of the starting straight, ending up wide on the road escape after light contact. And that was the moment that complicated Jorge’s race.

“What happened to me in Qatar happened to Martin, because he was sucked into the wake and unfortunately you can’t do anything about it there, because you brake but you get sucked in. It also went well, because if he had caught me a little more than that, he would have thrown me. After this situation he had to push really hard and it became really hard for him.”

However, the accident at the start of Barcelona, ​​when Brad Binder ran over his leg after a violent highside, undoubtedly had an impact on the season of the three-time world champion (he also won one in Moto2). If the physical consequences were relative, that episode took its toll on his head.

“Subconsciously it slowed me down quite a bit. Maybe not at Misano, because I came back straight away and had to race in difficult conditions, because I couldn’t move my knee, but I managed to get a result that led me to lose only 14 points even though he did a double. But in the following races, every time I had to do the time attack I wasn’t able to push like before. I still got a lot of podiums, apart from India where I crashed. But we were always very consistent and competitive at the on Sunday, while on Saturday I lacked the explosiveness I had before.”

When he was then asked if it would have weighed on him to lose the title even after such an exciting duel, he added: “With the number 1 yes, especially after the season we had, because we were always first, except after the two zeros consecutive Argentina and Austin, because there Bezzecchi passed me. From then on I was always first in the championship and I reached 62 points in Austria. After the Mandalika Sprint I also ended up lower, but on Sunday we were always the strongest and we deserve it. We should have won and I’m very happy.”

Finally, he has already given a little scoop, confirming that he will wear the number 1 on the fairing of his Ducati also in 2024: “Next year I think I’ll keep it, because it worked”.

Read also: