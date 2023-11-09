There are only three races left until the end of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship and it is inevitable that the pressure will start to skyrocket, especially for the title contenders. Pecco Bagnaia enters the final hat-trick of the season with a 13-point lead over his rival Jorge Martin and with great memories linked to the track that hosts the two-wheel Circus this weekend, the Sepang International Circuit.

Last year the Ducati rider had to deal with a complicated qualifying in Malaysia, but then emerged victorious in Sunday’s race. A fundamental step towards winning his first world title in the premier class. And clearly the Piedmontese hopes that this could be the opportunity for an encore, given that in the last round in Thailand his opponent left him only crumbs, winning both the Sprint and the long race.

“It’s one of my favorite tracks, I always love coming here, because I have wonderful memories in all categories. It will also take a bit of luck for the weather forecast, although I believe we can be competitive in every situation”, he said. said Bagnaia in the press conference that opened the Malaysian weekend.

To be able to return to victory, however, it will be essential to be able to shine in qualifying, an aspect in which Pecco has struggled in recent outings. “I think so. On this track it will be different, because the race tire should be the medium, which in reality is the soft. The last time we were here was for the winter tests and everything went perfectly. It will be interesting because the level on this track is always very high for every bike, not just ours. But I hope to be able to start later to avoid battles like the ones I had to have in Thailand.”

As mentioned, the pressure is starting to be felt. According to Bagnaia it is inevitable, but it is also something that guarantees a little extra push to always give the best. Also because the objective is not simple, given that not even big names of the caliber of Casey Stoner and Jorge Lorenzo have ever managed to win two titles “back to back”.

“It’s a pleasure to have this kind of pressure. We’re fighting for the title, so if it wasn’t there, it would mean that we don’t care much about the result and what we’re doing. I think the pressure is normal and it’s a great fuel from my point of view. We have to use it to improve and to feel the hunger to be champion again.”

When asked if having already won the title last year could be an advantage, he added: “I don’t know, honestly. Last year I had a lot of pressure all weekend, but then I won the race Every person, every rider, has different sensations in terms of pressure. But it’s always a motivation. I don’t know about Jorge, but as far as I’m concerned I think that experience can definitely help me in some situations, but it’s also totally different than to last year.”

And in terms of pressures, tire pressures were also discussed, which have inevitably been a topic of discussion since the penalties for those below those imposed by Michelin were introduced. Martin has already played his wild card in Thailand (for the first infringement there is only a warning), while Pecco will still be able to exploit his advantage in the last three races.

“We know perfectly well how much it can change if you’re under the limit for the whole race, because you have a big advantage in terms of braking. If you manage to get in front at the start and are lucky enough that the pressure rises a little, it’s definitely a step forward. This race is one of those in which you can play for this wild card, but I think that in Qatar it could be better to try to exploit this advantage, because it is cold and there is a lot of humidity. But yes, it is something that could help us in some situations” .

If Martin were to fall foul again, he would then receive a 3″ penalty and this could weigh on the title race. But regardless of this, the Ducati rider reiterated once again that he has never liked this rule.

“No one likes this rule, because it can greatly influence the driving style and I believe that there is less safety, because if you are a little beyond the limit you can lose the front and also risk losing the race. I believe that it is not It’s not even easy to predict how your pressure will behave in the race, because maybe you start with the same value as the others, but then you find yourself in different conditions based on how the race is going. My team is doing an incredible job to try to maintain it constant, but it’s not easy at all.”

During the break week, rumors went crazy in Spain that Ducati was ready to change the line-up of its official team next year, bringing Martin to join Bagnaia and demoting Enea Bastianini, fresh from a season full of injuries, to the Prima Pramac Racing. Inevitably, the world champion was asked for his opinion, even if his answer was very politically correct.

“Always ask difficult questions. I’ve never had a say in these types of decisions and I don’t want to have it. But I think it wouldn’t be fair to Enea, given the season he’s had. But I’m just here to race , so I think it would be better to ask him,” he concluded.

