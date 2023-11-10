Seeing Pecco Bagnaia in eighth position would suggest a Friday in line with those experienced in the last races by the reigning world champion, i.e. in search of the ideal feeling with his Ducati. For once, however, the ranking is a liar, because the world championship leader is only so far behind because his best time attack was ruined by the yellow flag generated by Raul Fernandez’s fall.

Otherwise, he could have slipped into the top three positions and the opening day of the Malaysian Grand Prix would have had a completely different flavour. Although, when he presented himself for the usual interviews with journalists, the Piedmontese seemed very calm, because this time he liked the behavior of his Desmosedici GP almost immediately.

“I just missed the second time attack a little, because I took the yellow flag, otherwise we could have been closer and inside the top three positions. It would have helped anyway, because it would have been nice to be immediately in front”, explained Bagnaia, who was about half a second behind Alex Marquez’s best time of the day.

“But I’m really very happy with the feeling, because it’s been a while since I’ve found it like this straight away and it’s the first Friday in which I haven’t asked for changes to the team for Saturday, so I’m satisfied. Maybe it hasn’t happened since before Barcelona, ​​but tomorrow morning we can take another step, without touching the bike and I will work on my riding style”, he added.

During his debrief with the media, his rival Jorge Martin, who instead posted the second fastest time, said he was convinced that the two of them were the ones in the best position in terms of race pace and that therefore on Sunday we could finally witness a real duel between them. A thought that seems to be shared by the Piedmontese.

Photo by: MotoGP

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

“In terms of race pace we were very fast today, I only lost two or three tenths when I returned to the track with the used tyre. I think it’s true, we are the fastest ahead of the race. Alex Marquez is also doing quite well, especially in the time attack to take advantage of the new tyre. At the moment it seems to me that the three of us are the strongest, but it is always very difficult. Binder also improved a lot during the day”, he analysed.

As he approaches this latest hat-trick, Pecco underlined that for him one of the most important aspects will be to return to shining in qualifying as in the first part of the season. The objective for tomorrow’s qualifying, therefore, is rather simple to guess.

“It will be essential to start on the front row, even if here there isn’t much difference between the first and second row, because there is a very long straight and if you brake hard you can get in front. But I think getting on the front row would be a fair objective and to take. It’s clear that Martin has made a step forward on the time attack and now it’s up to us to rediscover that feeling that was there before Barcelona.”

Regarding the title fight, Martin explained that his goal would be to be leader after the Qatar GP. Strengthened by his 13-point lead, Bagnaia instead only thinks about staying in front: “I think it’s always positive. It’s fine for me to be first here, in Qatar and then also in Valencia (laughs)”.

Finally, he explained what changes this year in the world championship fight, even if last year he had to sweat until the last race to become champion: “It’s very different. Last year we were fighting with Quartararo, who was in a difficult moment and he wasn’t able to perform as much as he would have liked and as he did in the first part of the season. We, on the other hand, were very strong. Now we have two identical bikes, we can see our data, so it’s much more level”, he concluded.

