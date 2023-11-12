The Sepang weekend ended with two third places for Pecco Bagnaia, but his mood was very different after the Sprint and after the long race. Yesterday he had to deal with an anomalous behavior of the front tire and had lost pace over the distance after leading for the first 5 laps.

Today, however, he found the feeling with his Ducati and gave up simply because his partner Enea Bastianini and Alex Marquez had more than him. Furthermore, there was no point in taking too many risks, given that he had emerged victorious in the body-to-body duel that interested him most, the one with his rival in the title race Jorge Martin, who was ultimately fourth.

In this way he brought the margin over the Prima Pramac Racing rider from Madrid back to 14 points, one more than he had when he arrived in Malaysia. But now there are only 74 points up for grabs, so theoretically the arithmetic would give him a first chance to settle the score as early as next week in Qatar. If he were to leave Lusail with a 37 margin, in fact, he would be certain of the title. For the moment, however, the world champion prefers to look at current events rather than forward.

“It was a good race. Tough, but beautiful. We knew that Alex would have this pace, but Enea did something extraordinary. If we look at where he started this weekend and where he arrived, it’s incredible: they managed to find a good fit on a track that suits him. I think that no one deserved it more than him today, also due to everything that is happening”, said Bagnaia to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP, referring to the rumors linked to a possible exchange between the his boxing partner and Martin in 2024.

“I’m very happy as far as I’m concerned. I started quite well, but at the first corner there was an immediate melee with Martin. In my opinion we lost a bit of time in the first laps, gaining a bit of a gap from the first two. I don’t think I would have been able to win today, but if I had been close it could have changed things in the last laps, because I arrived a little fresher than the other two. But we have to be happy because we did a good job arriving ahead of Martin today and in qualifying. Then we leave with a little point more than when we arrived here”, he added.

At the distance he demonstrated that he had a decidedly better pace than Martin, who arrived at the finish line almost 7″ behind him, but the Piedmontese was keen to underline the importance of the hand-to-hand duel won with the Madrilenian, especially at level mental.

“Making certain maneuvers at certain moments is fundamental, especially on the riders with whom you are competing for the World Championship. Today it was very important not to leave Martin in front, even if I believe that in any case I would have had a better pace, because after 2 or 3 laps from that I started to get ahead of the duel. However, I would have finished in front, but it was important on a mental level to be able to have a fight like this, so I’m very happy, because I hadn’t been able to beat him for a while. This weekend was different compared to the last ones: starting up front, having the pace and beating it because we were faster is very important. Unfortunately yesterday we lost a few points in a somewhat unfortunate situation, but I’m very happy with the weekend in general.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Fortunately, today the front problems that tormented him yesterday disappeared, even if he wasn’t yet 100% from a setting point of view. “Today I had enough more. Unfortunately we didn’t have to do anything to fix what happened yesterday, because I started to have some big vibrations which slowed me down a lot. Today I had a strange feeling when braking, especially when straight on: there was a lot of locking, perhaps due to the temperature, but it was very important to manage not to have yesterday’s problem again, otherwise it would have been tough again. We were unfortunate not to be able to be like this yesterday.”

In these conditions, it would have been easy to make a mistake, so Pecco explained how complicated this decisive phase of the season is, in which it is essential to be fast, but try to stay as far away from trouble as possible.

“After the first ten laps I tried to be as calm as possible, especially when entering corners, because the front was really moving a lot. Fortunately, our bike helps us enough to turn with the rear, but I was a bit at the limit and it is a situation in which it really takes a moment to make a mistake. We have seen it several times, because I have made so many. However, this is the part of the season in which we have to be really careful, because we only have a 14 point margin Let’s say it’s about being careful while pushing, so it’s a complicated situation.”

Finally, he dedicated a nice thought to his neighbor in the garage. “I think that Enea deserves this victory more than anyone, because his has been a very difficult season. Not only physically, but also mentally. After a year in which he had won four races and was always on the podium, he moved to the official team and he started the season getting hurt and missing several races. When he came back, he tried to gain confidence with the bike, but he relapsed and got hurt again.”

“It’s definitely not easy, but in my opinion Enea reacted very well. We helped each other in yesterday morning’s FP2 and it was very important for both of us. He made a big step and in the end he was much faster than me. He won demonstrating incredible speed, so he was really good,” he concluded.

Read also:

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team