The official Ducati team had just enough time to enjoy the great victory obtained by Enea Bastianini at the Malaysian Grand Prix, but then it was already looking forward to the next event, the Qatar Grand Prix, which will be held in Lusail.

The track which this year also hosted Formula 1 will be the penultimate event of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship and risks being the crossroads of the season for awarding the Drivers’ world title, contested – we remember – by Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

Bagnaia arrives in Lusail after the third place obtained in the Sunday race in Sepang with which he managed to slightly pull ahead of his rival for the world title. Between him and Jorge Martin there are just 14 points and still 4 races to go (2 Sprints and 2 regular races on Sunday), so everything is still open. However, if Pecco were to return home from Qatar with a margin of at least 37 points more than his opponent, he would become MotoGP world champion for the second time in his career.

“I’m happy to be racing again in Qatar this weekend. It’s another track where we have generally always been competitive. In the GP in Malaysia we finally managed to be fast starting on Friday, and we returned to pole position, which it hasn’t happened since Barcelona”, declared Bagnaia on the eve of the penultimate event of the 2023 season.

“Here too it will be important to be able to do the same. 14 points ahead in the standings are not many, so the objective will be to try to increase the gap on Jorge in the Championship.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Lusail has always been a very favorable track for the Reds. 6 victories were achieved on the track located a few kilometers from Doha. The last of these was signed last year by Enea Bastianini, when she was still racing for the Gresini Racing Ducati team.

“Last week in Sepang I finally took a weight off myself and now I feel freer! I’m back to having fun on the bike and consequently being fast”, declared Bastianini.

“This weekend we will race in Qatar, another track where I have been competitive in the past and where last year I won my first MotoGP race! I don’t know if I will be able to repeat myself again, but I definitely want to try!”.

Read also: