Pecco Bagnaia or Jorge Martin? In three days we will certainly have the final verdict on the name of the 2023 world champion, but the title holder hopes that the wait can be even shorter. In the press conference that opened the decisive weekend in Valencia, which saw him separated from his rival by the trophy that belongs to the champion, the Ducati rider did not mince words and revealed that his goal is to try to close the games already in the Sprint on Saturday.

To do so he will have to gain at least 4 points against the Madrid native of Prima Pramac Racing, to bring his current margin of 21 points to 25 points or more. Not an easy task, given that his opponent has already climbed onto the podium step for a long time. eight times this season on Saturday.

“I will certainly attack on Saturday and it will be important to try to win the Sprint and then I will decide the strategy for Sunday. The ideal thing would be to start on the front row and push hard in the Sprint in order to win it”, said Bagnaia.

“I will try to win the World Championship on Saturday, but if I see that I have to take too many risks, I will wait for Sunday. Obviously we are in a better situation than Jorge, but 21 points are not enough to be calm. Help from the other riders? I prefer to act as me, as I always have, but I’m sure it will be a good Sprint”, he added.

His situation is similar to that of 12 months ago, when he arrived at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit with a slightly larger advantage, although in this case it will not be so easy to manage.

“It’s a two-point margin less than last year, then the situation is different because there are 37 up for grabs this weekend. It will be very important to start well and have a good feeling right from FP1, with the aim of getting in straight away. in the top 10. But I think the fact that the circuit has been resurfaced will also help us.”

The pressure will be great, but Pecco also wants to try to enjoy these sensations, which are unique and which not all riders have the privilege of experiencing throughout their career.

“I’m usually the calm one and next to me there are more anxious people. I remember that last year I was eating before the race and thinking about my own things, but my friends and family felt more pressure than me. Then it was It’s clear that I felt it before the start, but it’s also normal. I think I learned something from last year and can manage it better, even if it will increase day by day. But you have to be calm and enjoy the moment.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Among other things, he has the opportunity to write a page in history, given that so far not many have managed to win a “back to back” title: “From what I remember, only Valentino (Rossi) and Marc (Marquez) achieved it in the MotoGP era, so it would definitely be incredible and fantastic to achieve this. But I’ll think about it later in case, now I want to focus on tomorrow and trying to be competitive.”

His mentor Valentino Rossi will be present in Valencia and obviously Pecco hopes to get some advice from the “Doctor”: “It will be important because he has faced many similar situations, so it would be nice to have him by my side to get some advice. It would be a plus.”

One thing is certain, he will not have to follow the example of Valentino in 2006, who lost the title in Valencia despite finishing ahead of Nicky Hayden: “It’s not something that concerns me. It happened in the past, but every situation is different. Vale had his advantage and even managed to get pole position, but then he crashed in the race, so Hayden won the title. It’s true that it’s something that could happen, but I’m here to prevent it from happening. I know that Jorge has the potential to fight for the victory, but I will try to stay calm and control the situation.”

Compared to last year, the situation is also different because we are racing at his rival’s home, even if Pecco doesn’t seem to think that it could have any impact: “Last year I was quite slow and I let myself be overtaken because I was thinking about the World Championship, but in 2021 we had a good battle with Jorge. We are in Spain, I know that many of my fans will come, but it is normal that the Spaniards want to support him. However, this year we have already shown that our way of fighting is very correct. And so I think people will appreciate the show regardless of their preferences.”

Finally, he also spoke on a hot topic of this weekend, which was discussed by several riders who essentially asked Dorna to consider reducing the number of Sprints. The Ducatista also seems aligned with this idea.

“I think the Sprint is a good idea, but perhaps the number could be reduced, because 22 races on the calendar are already mentally demanding. I think it’s good, because you have to give 100%. I didn’t expect to be able to adapt so well at the beginning, but it was said that Martin would probably be one of the strongest due to his explosiveness and that’s how it went. But I think it’s a good format.”

