The tension begins to be felt and it couldn’t be otherwise. With two races to go there are only 14 points between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, and the fact that both have a Ducati at their disposal makes the outcome of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship even more uncertain, which risks being decided once again in the stage final in Valencia, exactly like 12 months ago.

Before thinking about the final round, however, there is the Qatar Grand Prix to face, this year in an unusual position on the calendar. What is usually the opening event of the season is the penultimate stage. And the night adds even more charm to the challenge of the Ducatisti, who began their weekend with a relaxing moment, because in the press conference they were shown images of when they were teammates in Moto3 at the time of the Mahinda. “It doesn’t feel like only 7 years have passed since then,” Bagnaia joked.

Then when we started to talk seriously, the reigning world champion was reminded that in reality arithmetic would grant him the possibility of closing the game already in Lusail. A scenario which, however, the Piedmontese sees as at least unlikely, because he would need an almost perfect weekend and one to forget for his rival.

“I don’t consider this weekend as a match point. I should gain 23 points and that’s too many in a single weekend, also because Jorge is doing an excellent job. There’s a small chance, but it’s difficult for it to happen, because Jorge should have a problem or make a mistake, otherwise it is impossible to earn all those points needed to win the title”, said Pecco during the Thursday press conference, which this time hosted only him and his Prima rival Pramac Racing.

“Right now it’s more important to think session after session, like we did last weekend in Sepang and try to always be competitive. I came back fast again in the time attack and there could be a question mark for the tyres, but it’s a I really like this track. I’ve always been competitive apart from last year, when the race came at the wrong time of the season for us. I think our bike is suited to this track anyway”, he added.

In fact, he expects a very balanced duel until the end: “14 points are nothing, because there are still too many up for grabs. The most important thing is to work well, stay calm and try to bring home the maximum, a little ‘like we did last week, where we lost two points on Saturday and then recovered three on Sunday. It’s a very balanced situation, so I think we can expect another head-to-head match.”

In terms of pressure, however, everything still seems to be fairly under control, even if it’s only Thursday, so it’s okay. “I live this weekend like a normal one. I know very well that the pressure can arrive at any moment, but to be crowned world champion I have to stay ahead of Jorge. It’s not that the pressure is very different from what I felt one year does in Valencia. I’ll try to do my best, maybe taking pole position again and enjoying the race.”

The pressures that caused the most discussion in Malaysia were those of the tyres, which risk having an impact also in the race for the title now that both Pecco and Martin have been warned for having been below the values ​​permitted by Michelin. This would mean that, in the event of another infringement, they would receive a three-second penalty.

“This season I have done many races with a bit high pressure on the front. I don’t think this will change much in these last two races. By now I’m used to riding with 0.2-0.3 bar more pressure, but it’s no secret that I don’t like the rule, because I don’t think it helps anything. Everyone will probably try to spin close to the limit, but you have to be careful because three seconds can make a difference in terms of results. Or you can push for more than three seconds of margin, but it’s difficult, so the risk is to lose four or five positions if you get a penalty.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Compared to the past, the date is not the only change, because new asphalt has also been laid, which represents an unknown for everyone. However, Ducati could have a small advantage, being able to collect data with eight riders. It is also true that in this too, however, Bagnaia and Martin will be on equal terms.

“Many things can change with the new asphalt. In the past you had to manage the tires a lot in order to then attack in the final laps, so this will certainly be a good challenge, but also very interesting. However, it would be nice to see a big brawl like there was also in the past. We are eight riders with the same bike and this certainly also helps to try different things, perhaps in terms of tire choices. But maybe there will be bikes that will adapt better to the circuit than ours, let’s see what will happen when the weekend starts “.

Last year there was very close contact, even too close, between the two: Bagnaia had lost the front wheel at turn 1 during an overtaking attempt and his fall had put an end to both of their races. Obviously the hope is not to grant an encore.

“I was at the limit and I was struggling a lot. I lost the front and it was a more frightening accident for Jorge, who risked getting really hurt. But it had certainly been a somewhat problematic start to the season.”

For the world champion, however, last Sunday’s melee in Malaysia went much better, in which he responded blow for blow to his rival, complete with overtaking on the outside of the long turn 5 which is destined to remain as one of the key images of this 2023 if the balance ultimately tips in its favor.

“It’s also nice to overtake on the outside, it makes you feel good. I tried in Thailand and I couldn’t do it. The fact that I made it, even in a difficult corner, in Malaysia, was a really good feeling and I enjoyed the moment. But compared to overtaking, it was more important to have a good pace and be able to pull ahead of Jorge.”

Last Sunday we also witnessed the return to victory of his teammate Enea Bastianini, finally competitive after a 2023 to date to forget. When asked if he expects help from him in these last two weekends, Bagnaia said: “I have been very clear with the team. As I say and will always say, if Enea finds himself in a position to win, he must try. But It will also be nice to work together during shifts. I usually prefer to work alone, but I think the time has come to try to give each other a hand.”

