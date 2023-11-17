He seemed to be in difficulty, having failed to do better than the eighth fastest time of the day, but Pecco Bagnaia reassured everyone at the conclusion of the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday. His Ducati behaves exactly as he would have hoped and if he didn’t finish in the top positions it’s only because he saved the “right” front tires for the rest of the weekend, when it will count more because points will be up for grabs.

“I’m happy. In the end we worked very well yesterday, deciding which bike to start with today, and the bike worked as I would have expected. We won’t touch anything again until tomorrow, because I like the bike and it works as it should. Today In the afternoon we had to use front tires that weren’t the right ones, but we wanted to try everything. Tomorrow we will have more tires and I think everything will work well,” said Bagnaia.

The World Championship leader explained that at this moment it is difficult to make a choice for the front tyre, because the temperature which drops as darkness falls complicates things. “It’s very difficult to choose, but in the first session I felt very comfortable with the hard tire in front. But in the evening it’s very cold, so the asphalt temperature can be very low and the hard tire can struggle a bit. the problem is that the other two tires don’t last long if the grip on the track doesn’t improve, so it’s a bit of an unknown for everyone.”

His rival Jorge Martin, who preceded him in seventh place, complained about the tire he used for the first time attack, which did not work as it should have, complicating his plans a little.

“It also happened to me, the last time I think in Thailand, that the first tire I put on didn’t work completely. It can happen, but you have to work knowing that you can always find a solution to everything. I don’t think it’s a problem for him, because in the end he did a good lap with the second tyre. He’s certainly not as explosive as other times, but he’s in Q2 and that’s everyone’s goal.”

So when he was asked if tomorrow it will be mainly the Madrid native who will try to “copy” his data, he added: “We have two very different riding styles, so I don’t know, but today we were fast all day. minus my best lap and I would have liked to have it to stay in the top 3 and finally finish on Friday in front, but it went well like that.”

One thing that didn’t surprise him, however, was seeing the Aprilias in front and in particular that of a surprising Raul Fernandez: “I knew perfectly well that with this grip they would go fast, because they are capable of generating a lot of it, but then Raul here is always been fast. I was with him for a bit today and he confirmed it to me. At the moment he is the favorite to be in front. In terms of pace, the two fastest were me and him.”

Finally, he explained that after the modernization works required by Formula 1, the track almost seems different in some aspects. “It’s very different. The lights are certainly much brighter than in the past. What makes the difference are especially Turn 1 and Turn 2, because there it really looks like a different track. That point seemed wider to me, but now It seems smaller, but it’s actually the same thing,” he concluded.

