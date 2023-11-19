Laughs best who laughs last. It’s becoming almost a trend for the finale of the 2023 MotoGP title race. Saturday almost always sees Jorge Martin emerge as the undisputed king of the Sprints, as demonstrated by his eight successes, but then on Sunday Pecco Bagnaia’s reply arrives very promptly. And the one that arrived in Qatar is one of those that risk leaving its mark on the season.

While the reigning world champion led the race practically from start to finish, only giving in to an amazing Fabio Di Giannantonio at the end, the Prima Pramac Racing rider from Madrid had to deal with a rear tire that wasn’t working as he would have expected (which also happened to Pecco yesterday), which relegated him to a supporting role, which he ended only in tenth place.

A turnaround which, however, allowed Bagnaia to bring his margin in the standings to 21 points, when only 37 points for next weekend in Valencia remain at stake. An advantage that is not definitive, but which we could certainly define as at least reassuring compared to the just 7 to manage with which the Piedmontese found himself 24 hours ago, who in his analysis to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP was pressed precisely on the hot topic of the weekend, namely the tires.

“It’s very difficult to draw conclusions. Here we had a fairly particular tire, which we don’t use often. I felt great on Friday and yesterday morning too, then not in the Sprint. Today I simply did what I would have expected yesterday. I was able to exploit it and manage the motorbike pick-up, whereas yesterday there was just no way to do it”, said Bagnaia.

“But in any case we were good, because we could let ourselves be influenced by the situation and get fooled: this morning we tried something, but we went back because we were convinced that yesterday the problem wasn’t the bike. Today everything worked as it should and the thing “The fundamental thing was starting strong and managing to get in front. Then everything went pretty smoothly apart from the near-disaster with Diggia at turn 1,” he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

And we couldn’t help but talk about the episode that froze the blood of all his fans, but also of those directly involved: after being overtaken by Di Giannantonio with four laps to go, he tried to respond at the first braking point, but it was was sucked into the wake of the Gresini Racing Ducati and grazed it with a slight contact, then ending up wide on the escape route, but managing to get back onto the track in second position thanks to the advantage gained by the leading tandem over the rest of the group .

“It was really traumatic in the last two laps. Honestly, I didn’t expect to be sucked in by the slipstream so much. I had even taken off to avoid this problem, but when I braked I was really caught in it. We touched slightly, in fact the my wing on the fork broke, but not even a penny passed between me and him. Every now and then you have to have luck and today we had it.”

“I actually blocked the front, but luck was being able to take that step and open the gap. When you find yourself in the slipstream and get sucked in you really lose the load from the wings. I was really scared, because the feeling is accelerate when you close the throttle. It was horrible, but luckily I managed to get the bike sideways and not have all the load on the front. I think this is what saved me.”

Regarding his strategy, he revealed that he hadn’t paid too much attention to his rival’s misadventures, because today for him there was only one target: “My goal was to win, regardless of who was behind me. I made that mistake that I couldn’t do allowed, although in any case it would have been very difficult because Diggia was really strong all weekend. I managed a little so as not to exaggerate too much on the rear tire and still have it at the end. And I had done a great job, because all “On the last lap before the mistake I had done my best. But the goal was to win, for sure.”

Finally, he made an analysis of the championship situation, still trying to be very cautious, but admitting that now the situation is becoming quite complicated for Martin, because he will be forced to attack with no alternatives in Valencia.

“21 points are not many if we consider the 37 that are up for grabs, but we are absolutely in an advantageous position. He really has a lot to risk in Valencia. It’s a track on which he is strong, but where I won in 2021. It will be a good fight and the unknown will be the weather conditions, because we will race almost in December. It will be important to be fast from Saturday, because the Sprint will be fundamental”, he concluded.

