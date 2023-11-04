Bad weather, climatologist Fazzini: “Climate change? It has become an excuse. The only solution is adaptation”

The strong wave of bad weather that hit Central-Northern Italy, but Tuscany in particular, is sparing nothing and no one. The death toll currently stands at five, with one of the two missing people having been found.



But the Fire Brigade and Civil Protection are tirelessly committed to dealing with the huge amount of damage that the violent storms have caused: flooded hospitals and electricity cuts are just some of the severe inconveniences that have brought the population of Florence, Prato and the surrounding areas to their knees. After the flood that devastated Emilia-Romagna just a few months ago, it is inevitable to ask ourselves if and what could be done to avoid the repetition of a tragedy.

Affaritaliani.it consulted the climatologist Massimiliano Fazzini, responsible for the Climate Risk Team of the Italian Society of Environmental Geology, to try to trace the origins and consequences of this “storm”.

Professor, was all the damage we are witnessing inevitable? Or could something have been done?

The problem is always the same, we are faced with a proven climate extreme, with phenomena such as short and intense rainfall or heavy rainfall that are becoming more and more frequent. However, what is important to underline is that in Italy there has been no prevention, and the problem began already in the 60s-70s-80s, when construction was carried out everywhere even in areas of evident hydrogeological danger (because close to large rivers or streams with a certain slope). It is therefore a logical consequence that heavily anthropized areas that were initially only dangerous have become high risk areas.

Tuscany was particularly affected. The Arno is also in flood: should Florence worry?

The situation was certainly made safe years ago with the construction of the Bilancino dam. The problem is that downstream of this dam there are many large rivers, torrents and impetuous ones that flow into the Arno. So it is clear that the problem solved in the mountainous part of the basin still exists in the middle and lower valley. This is why when faced with 150 mm of rain in five-six hours the city goes into crisis, also because its suburbs have continued to grow in terms of concrete surface area.

Do you see any political responsibilities?

Everyone, now, hides in front of the statement: “The climate is changing”. But this is really starting to feel like an excuse. If we were to take ten-fifteen variables that justify this evidence of flooding and flooding… climate change certainly represents an important factor, but equally important are incorrect land use and incorrect anthropization. Politics was not far-sighted when it needed to be. And now we pay the consequences.

What countermeasures does science propose?

Science must first of all be impartial with respect to politics. The problem is that, while in all the most important states in the world it is the politician who goes to the scientist asking ‘how a certain problem can be solved’, in Italy there has never been this mindset. On paper, however, something has been done in the last year: the National Plan for adaptation to climate change has finally been completed. The key word in everything, the only solution today, is in fact ‘adaptation’, to reduce the hydrogeological risk, on the one hand, and on the other hand to increase the adaptive capacity of the system. Faced with the wicked use of land, we must essentially try to secure what was first put at risk. We have caused great disasters, so unfortunately with the same type of approach, and compatibly with respect for what little nature remains, we must try to remedy the situation. As? Infrastructures are often needed, even of considerable magnitude, dams, structural interventions that require large sums of money. The ultimate goal is to save human lives and important economic realities, given that unfortunately prevention has not been done. Then there is of course the so-called “soft” adaptation of civic education.

Tell me a little about this elusive “Ciaran storm”

In reality it is a very normal low pressure that formed in an extra-tropical environment, close to the British Isles, and which is a little more intense than usual for reasons too complex to explain. There is nothing particular: it is defined as a storm because it is characterized by some meteorological signals that make it appear as such, as a very strong wind. But what we are noticing, for example, is that the intensity of precipitation, while significant, is within a normal statistical range. Nothing exceptional in short. When a comparison is made with the Vaia storm, which caused devastation, a conceptual error is made. Both the genesis and the magnitude were clearly superior in that case. It is true that we talk about “tropicalisation”, but alarmist talk must be avoided. Correct information dictated by science, at this moment, can make the difference.

But is proclaiming a state of emergency necessary?

Certainly, also because the Florence-Prato area is one of the most important socio-economic-industrial sectors in Italy, with one million inhabitants. The warning messages from the Civil Protection are welcome, because they are part of a discussion of “soft adaptation”, but we must put the brakes on unnecessary alarmism.

