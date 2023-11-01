The weather conditions in Italy remain very dynamic, and the arrival of Storm Ciaran over northwestern Europe it will also accompany new disturbances in Italy: the most intense is expected on Thursday 2 November, when they return rain, heavy snowfall in the Alps and intense winds in many regions, with the risk of storms and storms.

New phase of bad weather arriving from Thursday 2nd: the weather forecast

The brief respite after the strong bad weather which caused numerous critical issues in northern Italy at the end of October, including the collapse of a bridge in the Parma area, flooding in Milan and theflooding of Lake Comowhose level has increased by 61 cm in less than 2 days, another train of disturbances is on the way.

The first will quickly cross Italy on November 1st (All Saints’ Day) and will be followed by a second, much more intense pulse associated with very intense southerly winds, heavy rain and snowfall in the Alps.

The second disturbance in November will hit Italy, bringing at times intense bad weather to many regions, starting from the North and Sardinia, while on Friday it will affect the Centre-South. On Thursday, in particular, new heavy rains are expected, especially near the Ligurian and Tuscan-Emilian Apennines and in the central-eastern Alps. Here in 24 hours 100 mm of rain could fall, with peaks exceeding 150 mm, especially in the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines and in Friuli. At high altitude the precipitation will be snow: in fact expected abundant snow accumulations above 1700-1800 metres of altitude.

The wind, with stormy gusts around 60-90 km/h, could give rise to storm surges on exposed coasts, especially along the Tyrrhenian coasts. The wind will be particularly intense on Sardinia, Liguria, Tuscany, Lazio, along the central-northern Apennines, Emilia-Romagna and the northern Adriatic sector.

In the lagoon of Venezia high water is expected with a peak of 100 cm on Thursday 2nd around 11.45am, and peaks of 125cm and 115cm respectively at 2.45am and 11.55am on Friday 3rd, for which it will be expected code orange for very high tide and activation of the Mose system, spaced by a minimum of 95 cm at 5.50 am.