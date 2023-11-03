Bad weather is hitting Italy hard, with exceptionally heavy rainfall and very powerful winds.

Photo: Firefighters in action in Tuscany

Bad weather, Tuscany the region most affected by floods

At the moment the situation is dramatic, particularly in Tuscanywhere am I at least three people died in the provinces of Prato and Livorno, and according to what the authorities report there are still some missing. The most affected area was in particular the central one of the region, where the Bisenzio river flooded.

Streets transformed into rivers, entire neighborhoods underwater: “We have never recorded so much rain in so few minutes,” declared the president of the region Eugenio Giani, which declared a regional state of emergency and would be in contact with the government for the national one. «What happened tonight in Tuscany has a clear name – she added -: climate change».

In the area of Firenze the Sieve has flooded, while the Arno is also expected to flood, which would be expected after 12pm.

In many areas of the region, roads and railway lines have been interrupted; according to what Giani reported, early this morning around 40 thousand users were without power. Port traffic in Livorno was also blocked, where Libeccio registered gusts up to around 120 km per hour. To give you an idea, a cyclone is classified as hurricane when winds reach 119 km per hour.

It’s a long and complex night for our entire regional system.

Every energy, every resource is always employed tirelessly.

Go Tuscany pic.twitter.com/tCTEY1pyNX — Eugenio Giani (@EugenioGiani) November 3, 2023

Difficult situation even in Veneto, with waterways already full and a lot of damage due to rain and strong winds. President Zaia reported that a firefighter in the Belluno area was missing.

The situation is difficult but less tragic Lombardy, where, however, late yesterday evening the Chiese flooded in several places, in the Brescia area. Also under special observation are Lake Como on both shores and the Adda in the Lecco area. Monitoring continues in Milan the Lambro and the Sevesoclose to the limit, and the fort vento it is causing damage and inconvenience mainly linked to the falling or breaking of trees. Tram lines interrupted in some sections. In the Milan area gusts of up to between 55 and 66 km per hour have been reported.

Exceptionally strong winds throughout Italy, with hurricane-like gusts.

In Molise the following have been reached 143.6 km per hour in the Baranello area (Campobasso) as recorded by the MeteoinMolise station. Very powerful gusts are recorded along the entire Apennines: according to the MeteoNetwork network they would have been reached i 140 km per hour in Fanano (Modena), 127 km/h Pennabilli (Rimini). Peaks around 120 km per hour reported in the Campania Apennines, in the province of Salerno.

According to the MeteoNetwork stations, the 134 km per hour in the south of Sardinia in Teulada (Cagliari) and 120 in the north, in Bono (Sassari).

Storm #Ciaran has brought hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and dangerous waves to parts of Europe.

Hard on its heels is #Sundays, @ECMWF chart via @AEMET_Esp #EarlyWarningsForAll pic.twitter.com/WDngz5XB3p — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) November 2, 2023

Bad weather in half of Europe due to storm Ciaràn: the death toll rises

Torrential rain and frightening winds, up to 200 km per hour: the most active nucleus of storm Ciaràn hit north-western Europe with violence killing at least 7 people. Schools closed and connections interrupted, with trains, planes and ferries stopped. Hundreds of thousands of families remained without electricity: more than a million in France alone.

The effects of the storm are also felt further south, in Spain e in Portugal: Several regions are on red alert today, while fallen trees have caused power outages and blocked train services. The Spanish authorities have warned of the presence of waves up to nine meters high along the northern Atlantic coast.