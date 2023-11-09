A new phase of bad weather is opening up to Italy. The cause is an intense Atlantic disturbance, which between the morning of this Thursday 9th November and tomorrow, Friday 10th, will overwhelm a large part of the country with lots of rain and strong winds. Will be the risk of storms and critical situations is highespecially in those territories already saturated due to the recent waves of bad weather, which will consequently be more fragile.

The first effects of the disturbance will be visible today in the North-West, in Sardinia and Tuscany, and will then extend to the rest of the Center and the South. The most intense and abundant rains should hit the Tyrrhenian side in particular, experts warn. Also coming soon nevewhich in the Alps can reach altitudes of 1,000-1,200 metres, rather low for the month of November.

Finally, be careful of strong winds: gale force gusts speeds above 60 km per hour could hit Sardinia today and at the end of the day the mountains of the western Alps and the central-southern Apennines, with possible peaks that could even exceed 70 km per hour. Tomorrow the wind will intensify further, and the most violent gusts could also arrive around 100 km per hour along the central-northern Apennines and the westernmost sectors of the Alpine arc, but with strong gusts also expected in Sardinia and along the Tyrrhenian side of the Peninsula, where the risk of storm surges will be high.

Severe bad weather on Thursday: the forecast in detail

The first phenomena will reach the Alps, the North-West, Tuscany and Sardinia, especially from mid-day, with Locally intense rainfall more likely in Liguria. By the end of the day, bad weather will affect all the northern regions and the Tyrrhenian side of the peninsula, Umbria, Sardinia and, more marginally, Sicily. Precipitation may be intense in Sardinia and Tuscany. In the Alps there neve it will reach altitudes of around 1,200 metres.

For today the Civil Protection has issued a bad weather alert. It is in force the orange alert over a large part of Tuscany (sectors of Valdarno Inferiore, Serchio-Garfagnana-Lima, Serchio-Costa, Arno-Costa, Bisenzio and Ombrone Pt, Lunigiana, Reno, Serchio-Lucca, Versilia). Code yellow on Emilia Romagna, Sardinia, Tuscany and Umbria.

Weather alert. Source: Civil Protection

The forecast for tomorrow

On Friday 10 November the weather will improve in the North, with some rain still possible in Friuli. Bad weather will persist instead in Sardinia, on the Tyrrhenian side of the peninsula and in the internal areas, with still the risk of intense phenomena in Tuscany, Lazio and, towards the evening, in Campania. New ones are expected at the end of the day snowfall in the Western Alps, with flakes that could reach up to 1,000 meters above sea level, a rather low altitude for this season.

A new disturbance arrives over the weekend

Saturday we will still feel the last effects of the disturbance in transit in these hours, with the latest rains expected in the morning on the Tyrrhenian side. In the rest of the country, however, the sun will return to prevail, while the wind will remain strong especially along the Tyrrhenian Sea and in Sardinia.

In the evening we will observe an increase in clouds in the North-West and on the Islands, and some rain may reach Sardinia. These will be the first signs of new disturbance approaching, which Sunday it will involve the South and Lazio in particular with rain and possible thunderstorms.