A few months ago, Portugal repealed tax privileges for digital nomads and other foreign residents, who paid less taxes on their assets than any Portuguese citizen.

The Dutch government is going to follow the example of Portugal by eliminating the tax advantages enjoyed by foreign workers in its territory.

Netherlands limits foreign taxation. The legislation in force until now in the Netherlands allowed foreign workers a 30% tax exemption as compensation for having to travel to work in its territory. That in itself already represented a big difference with respect to Portugal’s tax regulations, which extended the measure to any resident foreigner, regardless of their employment status.

In that sense, the worker who wants to benefit from that 30% of his tax-free salary had to reside in his country of origin and be hired to work in the Netherlands by a local company. That left out self-employed digital nomads. However, those who did benefit from this tax advantage reduced the marginal tax rate to 34.65%, while the rest bear 49.5%.

A paradise called Portugal. The Portuguese government had rolled out a red carpet for digital nomads and foreign retirees by allowing them to pay taxes of a maximum of 20% on their assets for more than a decade. This led many foreigners to move to the Portuguese country to benefit from very favorable tax conditions, but discriminatory for the Portuguese.

The increase in the presence of foreign capital with a low tax burden caused the price of housing and the standard of living in the main cities of Portugal to grow above the possibilities of the Portuguese themselves, generating a serious housing problem. The Portuguese solution has been to repeal this benefit for foreigners residing in Portugal and make them equal to the rest of the citizens as of January 1, 2024.

Privileges are cut, but not eliminated. The objectives of the Dutch government are very different from those of Portugal. In this case, the plan was to lay out a red carpet so that highly qualified foreign talent would see the Netherlands as an attractive destination to work, while at the same time helping the country to gain competitiveness.

With the reform that will come into force in 2024, this vision is further reinforced and new requirements are imposed for foreign professionals, if these positions can be filled by locals. Scientists and doctors are guaranteed the application of this measure, which in all cases is reduced to five years, compared to the eight years allowed by the previous regulations.

As of January 1, the 30% tax regulation establishes a maximum relief limit that limits it to the “Balkenende rule” that establishes a maximum tax-free relief of 223,000 euros, which represents an annual tax saving of 66,900 euros. for those foreign employees with that maximum salary base that adheres to the 30% rule.

The talent shortage in the Netherlands makes it impossible to eliminate it. Pieter Omtzigt, parliamentarian from the Netherlands, member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and one of the promoters of more restrictive regulations on foreign workers, recognizes in his X profile that, although the measure is unfair for workers locals who earn less than their foreign counterparts doing the same work, is necessary due to the lack of specialized technical profiles in the country.

The reality of the country collides with the evidence that the measure cannot be completely eliminated or there is a risk of losing incentives to attract highly qualified foreign talent that cannot always be covered by local technicians, as pointed out by technology entrepreneur René. Janssen in an intervention in a Dutch television program: “For every IT vacancy we open, we don’t find a single Dutch person.”

Image | Pexels (Aaron Burden, Canva Studio)