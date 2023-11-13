loading…

PARIS – French plans to stop shipping weapons to Ukraine from its own arsenal and would instead allow Kiev to buy weapons directly from weapons manufacturers in the country through support funds. This was revealed by the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu.

“We are now negotiating with our Ukrainian colleagues to have Ukraine buy new howitzers using money from a special fund, and so that the French military no longer has to transfer weapons from their arsenal,” the French official said in an interview with LCI television station on Sunday as quoted from RT, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Lecornu revealed that according to a parliamentary report released last week, French military aid to Ukraine has so far reached 3.2 billion Euros. These numbers place France among the main supporters of the Ukrainian Army in Europe, alongside Germany and the UK.

“Paris also pledged an additional 200 million euros in Ukraine support funds to ensure the Ukrainian Army’s continued access to French military equipment,” he added.

Kiev can spend money from the fund on weapons purchases, but only from French contractors.

Experts assess that this step reflects France’s new strategy in procuring equipment for the Ukrainian Army. The budget of the French Ministry of Defense will increase by 3.5 billion Euros next year, an increase of 7.5%, reaching USD 50.4 billion according to the new law on military programs for 2024-2030.

Since the start of the Ukrainian conflict, France has transferred a large amount of military equipment to Kiev, including 30 Caesar cannons, several dozen armored personnel carriers (VABs), and AMX-10 RC armored reconnaissance vehicles, as well as 15 TRF1 155mm howitzers, about 100 surface missiles -to-air Mistral, and two unitary rocket launchers.

