House of the Dragon season 2 has bad news. The latest news is an unexpected turn for fans. And highly criticized.

We have bad news for House of the Dragon season 2. The long-awaited second season of the Game of Thrones spin-off on HBO brings with it a notable absence that will disappoint fans. According to information collected by Westerosies, Prince Daeron Targaryen, known as the Dauntless, will not appear in this installment. Neither will Nettles, the seed of the Valyrian dragon.

News that has worried all lovers of the Seven Kingdoms. But it has also angered them. Ultimately, we are talking about two key elements within the Dance of the Dragons coming to season 2 of House of the Dragon and it promises to be one of the great events of next year.

Who is Daeron Targaryen

Daeron Targaryen, the youngest son of King Viserys I and Queen Alicent Hightower, was renowned for his bravery and for being a rider of the dragon Tessarion. Despite being the mildest of Queen Alicent’s children, Daeron also possessed the Targaryen intelligence and attractiveness. However, his role in the plot was overshadowed by the shadow of his older brothers, which led him to become accustomed to following orders instead of giving them. We won’t see him in House of the Dragon season 2.

Who is Nettles in the Dance of the Dragons?

On the other hand, Nettles, also known as Netty, was a prominent figure during the Dance of the Dragons. This young woman of humble origins rode the fearsome dragon Sheepstealer and actively participated in the Targaryen Civil War that we will see in season 2 of House of the Dragon. Described as a girl with dark skin, dark hair and brown eyes, Nettles did not fit the stereotype of nobility. Her bravery and determination led her to become the rider of Sheepstealer, at a time when The Blacks desperately needed to dominate the dragons.

