Mean Girls actresses Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried reprise their roles for a commercial.

The iconic Mean Girls group is back and making waves! In an exciting announcement for Walmart’s Plus program, Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra returned to the scene as the characters we all loved from the 2004 film Mean Girls. Noticeably missing were Rachel McAdams and Lizzy Caplan. , who played Regina George and Janis Ian respectively, the reunion is a joyful surprise.

Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan, now works as a school counselor at North Shore High School. Karen Smith, played by Amanda Seyfried, is still doing the school weather report, although her prediction is simple: it could be Wednesday. Gretchen Wieners, played by Lacey Chabert, is still determined to make “fetch” a trend, despite the protests of her children.

The return of these iconic characters reminds us why “Mean Girls” remains a film loved by audiences even after its release in 2004. The film captured the essence of the social complexities of high school in a hilarious and insightful way. The film also offered memorable moments and iconic lines that fans quote over and over again.

What is the original movie about?

Bad Girls

Mean Girls is a 2004 teen comedy that tells the story of Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), a 16-year-old girl who moves to the United States from Africa due to a change in her parents’ jobs. Raised at home for 12 years, Cady faces challenges in her social life when she begins high school in her new country.

On her second day at school, Cady befriends Janis (Lizzy Caplan), a cynical goth girl, and Damien (Daniel Franzese), an openly gay boy. The two explain the school’s social groups, including The Plastics, a trio of popular girls made up of Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) and Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried).

Bad Girls

When Cady catches Regina’s attention, she invites her to join her group due to her reputation for having lived abroad. Janis suggests that Cady befriend the Plastics to get revenge on Regina. However, as Cady becomes more involved in the group, she gradually adopts their customs and behaviors.

The plot takes several interesting turns.

The revenge plan is complicated when Regina betrays Cady by going back to her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), even though Cady had an interest in him. Cady tries to sabotage Regina’s relationship, but her efforts fail. Gretchen, one of the Plastics, inadvertently reveals that Regina cheated on Aaron with another boy.

Cady and Regina’s relationship deteriorates, and Cady becomes the new leader of the Plasticas group. However, her rise to power causes problems in her life. While she plans to cement her relationship with Aaron at a party, Cady gets drunk and ruins everything. Regina, for her part, discovers Cady’s plan and exposes everyone to the Book of Evil, in which they make fun of the girls at school, including Cady.

Chaos breaks out at the school after the spread of the Book of Evil, leading to an intervention by the principal and teacher Norbury. During an exercise, Janis reveals Cady’s conspiracy, leading to her social isolation. Regina tries to leave school but is hit by a school bus in the middle of an argument with Cady.

After Regina’s accident, Cady tries to repair the damage caused by her actions. She apologizes to Regina and joins the math-athlete club to improve her GPA. Eventually, she reconciles with Janis, Damien and Aaron, with whom she begins a relationship.

Later, the Plastics break up, and Cady returns to school with a new perspective. As she identifies new students with the potential to become Plastics, Cady reflects on the importance of friendship and authenticity in her life.