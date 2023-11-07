The famous Puerto Rican singer, Bad Bunny, expressed his annoyance when listening to a reggaeton song with his voice which went viral through the TikTok platform and was created with artificial intelligence.

The “Bad Rabbit” shared a message through his WhatsApp channel showing their disagreementalthough being a statement with somewhat hostile tones, users considered that the Puerto Rican’s words were out of place.

“There are people with whom I understand and people with whom I don’t, there are people with whom I connected and people with whom I don’t, If you guys like that shitty song that’s viral on TikTok, get out of this group right now. You guys don’t deserve to be my friends and that’s why I made this new album. To get rid of people like that. So chu chu, out… I don’t want them on the tour either,” wrote Bad Bunny.

The song can be heard on the account FlowGPTwhich defines itself as “the first artist based on AI GPT technology” and is characterized by using the voices of different singers on songs that are not originally from that artist, showing how it could sound without its initial artist or together to more interpreters.

Additionally, some users mentioned that The song created with AI is better than the songs that Bad Bunny presented in his new album “Nobody knows what is going to happen tomorrow”, released last October 13. As a consequence, the same users described the current singer as a “tantrum.”

It should be noted that not all artists are unhappy with the use of artificial intelligence, such is the example of The Beatles, who in their most recent single “Now and Then”, used AI to use the voice and piano of the late John Lennon. .

