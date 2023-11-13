The popular singer Bad Bunny’s crusade against Artificial Intelligence has been a trend in recent days after his fans A song with the controversial tool went viral on TikTok, which caused the Puerto Rican annoyance.

The user @Flowgptmusic shared a song generated by AI in which the singer’s voice was used and it was liked by users. Despite this, Benito Martínez Ocasio, known as Bad Bunny, stated on his WhatsApp channel “If you like that shit song that is viral on TikTok, get out of this group right now.”

Despite the strong warning of the “bad rabbit”, became a victim of AI again. This time when the tiktoker @nose1234gates broadcast a version of the popular Christmas carol “My sabanero burrito” with the Puerto Rican voice generated by AI.

The curious fusion was liked by Internet users, who praised the work with comments such as “This is music”, “Excellent that is what was expected”, “Thank you for the Christmas carol that all of Latin America united was waiting for.”

What has Bad Bunny said about it?

After the singer’s past controversy, there are those who are eager to see the response to this new “cover.” You can see comments like “It was time, it took a long time, this shit caught on”, “They tell me that Bad Bunny got angry”, “I don’t want to laugh at Benito, but they don’t collaborate.” The artist has not yet commented on the matter.

Despite its great popularity in Mexico, the carol was composed by the Venezuelan Hugo Blanco in 1972.

Its curious title is a reference to the Gran Sabana, Venezuela’s natural heritage, located in the Guayanas massif and part of the Canaima natural park.

FA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions