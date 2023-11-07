Bad Bunny made tremendous courage when listening to a new song that is going viral on TikTok with reggaeton rhythm and in which They use their voice, created with Artificial Intelligence (AI)a tool that is dividing opinions in the world of music and entertainment.

The Puerto Rican singer, who is in full promotion of his new album “Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow“, he reacted to the video through his channel on WathsApp, which he described as “shit”; His reaction is causing something to talk about online, where some netizens considered his response “out of place”, and even called the so-called Bad Rabbit “envious”, since said song would be having more success than his new album.

Bad Bunny recently announced a new tour, titled “Most Wanted Tour“, which will take him to thirty cities in the United States in 2024; in the announcement made on his Instagram account, he included the title of his recently released album along with the phrase “Don’t let it escape, because you may not see it again.” see” and a photograph of himself in the style of the fugitives wanted by the Police.

The published image also indicates that the tour is “trap only” and warns attendees the following: “If you are not a real fan, don’t come.”

“Nobody knows what’s going to happen tomorrow”, of 22 songs, includes collaborations with Arcángel, Bryant Myers, De La Ghetto, Eladio Carrión, Feid, Luar La L, Mora, Ñengo Flow, Young Miko and Youngchimi.

Bad Bunny explodes against song created with AI

Bad Bunny could not contain his anger with a song that has gone viral on the TikTok account FlowGPTwhich is defined as “the first artist powered by GPT (Pre-Trained Song Generator) technology.”

This is a producer who, after creating the basis of a reggaeton song, artificially adds a voice, in this case that of Bad Bunny, who did not remain silent and reacted against the people who are supporting the song.

“If you like that shitty song that’s viral on TikTok, get out of this group right now. You don’t deserve to be my friends and that’s why I made the new album, to get rid of people like that,” it reads.

Furthermore, he asks people who have sympathy for said song not to appear on his tour.

The music platform Spotify reported at the beginning of October that “Nobody Knows What’s Going to Happen Tomorrow” became the most streamed album in a single day in 2023.

Bad Bunny won the title of most listened to artist in Spotify for three consecutive years (2020, 2021 and 2022) and, in July 2023, the album “A Summer Without You” became the most played of all time in the history of the platform.

