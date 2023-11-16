One of the most unexpected couples of the year could have ended their relationship of just nine months. Thanks to a photo on Instagram, fans are wondering: Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny over?

They surprised everyone when images of them together as a couple emerged in February of this year. Little by little they gave clues about their relationship and one of their first public appearances took place at the Met Gala.

Now, in an Instagram post, Kendall Jenner wrote a small goodbye letter for someone and her followers speculate that it is about her relationship with the Puerto Rican singer.

“What is made for me, will simply find me,” the model wrote in the description of a photo with the sunset. That was it and it was enough for her 294 million followers to start speculating.

Many comments have been filled with questions about who he wrote that post to.

“Sounds like a breakup post,” one fan commented, “did the bad rabbit hurt you?” says another.

The last time they were seen together was on October 29.

