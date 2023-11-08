“The Marvels” arrives this Friday in all theaters around the world and the outlook for the film’s box office is not encouraging.

As we saw last week, 2023 was not the year of Marvel Studios. “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” and “Secret Invasion” are two clear examples of the studio’s failure throughout this year. The sequel to Captain Marvel, very little anticipated by fans of this universe, arrives this weekend in all movie theaters around the world.

Following a report revealed by THR (The Hollywood Reporter), Three weeks ago the film was on track to open between $75 and $80 million at the domestic (United States) box office. While not a huge sum for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title, it was a respectable figure. However now, the film starring Brie Larson can only gross between 60 and 65 million dollars.

The Marvels

This would mark one of the lowest starts in the history of Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige.

What does “The Marvels” bring us?

The 33rd installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, which It premiered with 153.4 million dollars in the US. Unlike then, “Captain Marvel” had the advantage of the post-credits scene of “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018, while its titular star was a very important player in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. In other words, it was released between Marvel Studios’ two biggest box office hits.

Let us remember that it was not only the lack of emotion on the part of the fans that brought down “The Marvels”, The production itself was sown with doubts, rumors of disaster and a quite alarming number of reshoots. The The film was subjected to 4 weeks of additional filming with the excuse of “giving coherence to a convoluted story.”

The Marvels