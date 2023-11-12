Bergamaschi never in the game: Success misses a penalty, then a goal from Walace and a save from Carnesecchi. The guests try as time expires and find the equalizer in the 92nd minute

by our correspondent Alex Frosio

12 November 2023 (change at 5.12pm) – Udine

After the home defeat against Inter, Atalanta, weakened at the start, is unable to accelerate against an Udinese team that seems to have recovered since Cioffi’s arrival and has long cherished the second victory in a row after the blow at San Siro with Milan, but the Goddess makes up for it in injury time with Ederson scoring Walace’s goal. Gasperini keeps alongside – that is, on the bench – Scamacca, Lookman, Musso and Zappacosta, and focuses on Carnesecchi in goal and a front line trio with Muriel, Miranchuk (his first start of the season) and Pasalic. Understandable choices three days after the Europa League, a little less so in a match before the international break. Udinese places themselves with their 3-5-1-1 which keeps the defense short and builds a wall on which the Goddess begins to bounce. The offensive terminal – so to speak, given the effects – is still Success, who already in the 13th minute announces the bad day with an acrobatic deflection with which he actually sends it backwards. Atalanta’s horizontality contrasts with Udinese’s verticality, which becomes effective as the minutes pass. In the 20th minute Ebosele, on a central breakaway, loses his balance at the moment of the shot, unbalanced by Djimsiti, in the 30th minute instead Ferreira escapes the radar following a vertical invitation from Pereyra, Carnesecchi comes out a fatal millisecond late and touches him: penalty. Instead of the designated Pereyra, Success goes to the spot. “It must be unlocked”, is the thought of the Dacia Arena. He can’t do it. Feint, counterfeit, pole. The escaped danger does not shake the Goddess, on the contrary it gives Udinese confidence. Samardzic warms up his left foot: in the 39th minute a central shot, in the 44th minute a splendid volley that hits the crossbar. The action continues and Walace tries from outside – speaking of confidence -, Djimsiti is on the trajectory and displaces Carnesecchi. Udinese took the lead, and deservedly so when referee Aureliano blew the whistle, also because Gasp rotated their front three, exchanging positions, but there was no sign of Atalanta in the Friulian area, not even on the five corner kicks taken.

change in front

—

At the start of the second half Scamacca and Lookman are immediately there for Muriel and Pasalic: obvious changes. The blue center forward immediately receives it in the area and puts in an interesting ball, giving the impression that the atmosphere has changed. This is not the case, because it is Udinese who are very close to doubling their score. In the 3rd minute HAteboer misses, Zemura flies and unloads the left, Carnesecchi blocks with his legs (and Gasp removes Hateboer for Holm). In the 16th minute, the Atalanta goalkeeper’s masterpiece: Pereyra looks for a left-footed shot, “Carne” extends prodigiously to put it in the corner. At 19′ the first signal from Bergamo: Koopmeiners crosses, at the far post Lookman crosses wide. Too little. Gasperini also brings in Zortea for Bakker, then Zappacosta for Holm who is injured. Cioffi refreshed the midfield – Lovric for Payero -, defense – Kristensen for Ferreira who is suffering from a problem -, then the attack (Kamara, Thauvin and Lucca). Udinese seemed to be in control of Atalanta’s tenuous pressure, which only showed up in the 33rd minute with Scamacca’s high shot. Then in the 47th minute the Dea’s desperate assault pays off: crosses from Zappacosta and Ederson all alone in the center of the area, because Kristensen slips while marking and heads into the corner. It’s Atalanta’s first and only shot on target. Enough for the 1-1.