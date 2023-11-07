Baccuini: “Tourism in Italy is very badly managed”

What has just ended has been baptized by the media as “the summer of tourism in half”, with Italians struggling with an exponential and poorly justified increase in prices in the face of unchanged if not worsened services, and forced to shorten their holidays. And it’s no better for foreign visitors: if the numbers still hold up, they are increasingly inclined to listen to the cry of alarm from international journalists and influencers, who write that Italy is no longer the dream destination. The reasons? Disservices in quantity, unmanageable crowding, chronic disorganization, dizzying prices and, in short, an unsatisfactory quality of offer. An announced Caporetto that some entrepreneurs in the sector have been “sniffing” for some time, increasingly alarmed by the health of a sector which in its entirety is worth 13% of GDP national: Andrea Baccuini broke the deadlock and in his pamphlet – “I am tourism. Italy is not a Republic founded on tourism, but it should be”, Gribaudo, 192 pages, 18.90 euros – challenges the evils of the system, indicating ideas and solutions for a radical reversal of direction.

Baccuini, what inspired you to write this book?

My book was born from a series of personal and professional experiences I have had in the world of tourism and hospitality. I purchased a property on the ski slopes of Courmayeur and created a refuge that focused on the entertainment and enjoyment of visitors, especially young people. In Milan we see that there are more and more investors and funds such as Coima Sgr and the Qatar Investment Fund, which are making the city grow. I wanted to demonstrate that Italy has enormous tourism potential that is often talked about, but rarely translated into concrete actions.

He talks about an interesting concept in his book, that of the “turInsta”. Can you explain better what you mean by this term?

The term “turInsta” represents the radical change in the behavior of tourists, especially young people. They are fast, opportunistic and aesthetes, and much of their journey is shared through social media, especially Instagram. This behavior has a significant impact on travel choices and the tourist experience.

In the book he underlines the importance of enhancing Italian tourism in a new way. Could you elaborate on this concept?

Italy is a country with a rich history and cultural heritage. We have inherited two empires, the Roman one and that of the Church, which are a heritage of extraordinary beauty. These empires didn’t care about selling hotel rooms or restaurant seats, but now we must realize our value and beauty. We need to adapt to changing tourist behavior and provide high-quality, authentic experiences.

He also talks about the differences between Italian and international tourism. How can we balance these two realities?

This is one of the main challenges we face. We have to decide if we want to systematize Italian tourism. While the Italian tourist may be more tied to tradition, the international tourist often has greater spending power. We must find a balance between these two realities to maximize the economic benefits of tourism.

In the book, he mentions the importance of making tourism a real asset for the country. How can we do it?

The key is to change the way we approach tourism in Italy. We must make tourism an activity that generates well-being and not a cost. This requires involvement from both political institutions and professionals in the sector. Politicians must understand that tourism is a sector in which it is possible to make money and must promote innovation and the performance of tourism activity.

Finally, what are the solutions you propose to address these challenges?

One of the solutions I propose is to identify a “world” price instead of an “Italy” price to attract international tourists and encourage tourism. Furthermore, we could consider the idea of ​​offering tax incentives to Italian tourists to promote domestic tourism. We must find a balance between quantity and quality and ensure that everyone who visits Italy has an authentic and unforgettable experience. Furthermore, it is essential to educate both tourists and sector operators in a new approach to tourism that puts Italian beauty and architecture at the centre.



