Suara.com – Denise Chariesta again shares her complaints about being a new mother. Yes, instead of stopping, her struggle as a single mother became even more challenging after her child was born into the world.

Denise Chariesta began to have to pay attention to the needs and growth of the baby, who was less than one month old. Various challenges seem to be starting to come to Denise, one of which is related to her breast milk production which has been slow.

This apparently has an impact on the growth and development of the little one, who is said to have not yet reached the normal limit for baby weight.

Through her Instagram upload, Denise Chariesta shared the unpleasant news and shared her feelings of sadness and disappointment as a mother.

Denise Chariesta admitted that she was depressed after finding out that the results of Baby DC’s examination showed that her weight was still below normal.

“I was so stressed yesterday at the doctor that I couldn’t sleep because my baby’s weight was below normal,” said Denise Chariesta.

This news certainly surprised Denise because she felt that she had been providing sufficient breast milk intake. However, it turns out that the amount given is still not enough to support the baby’s weight.

“I thought I had given enough breast milk, but I haven’t,” said Denise Chariesta.

Denise Chariesta with her baby, Baby DC. (Instagram)

This sadness and disappointment even made Denise feel that she was not a good mother for her child.

“I don’t feel like a true mother,” she added while kissing her baby.

Denise Chariesta’s confession apparently made netizens interested in commenting. Understanding that being a new mother is not an easy thing, quite a few netizens have provided support for Denise Chariesta.

“Cheer up, Miss Denise, eat lots of vegetables and drink lots of water,” commented one netizen.

“Don’t be stressed sis, let’s be enthusiastic, it doesn’t matter if you’re a new mother, just learning. Try drinking Mom Uung and pumping diligently plus don’t be too tired because that has an effect,” suggested one netizen.

“Cheer up Ninis, it’s true that the baby’s weight sometimes goes up, sometimes it goes down, get lots of rest and drink enough water, hopefully the breast milk will increase (amen),” wrote another netizen.

“Mother’s enthusiasm, patience, you have to be strong so you don’t get baby blues,” said another netizen.

Denise Chariesta’s recent actions continue to be in the spotlight after announcing her pregnancy without a husband. As previously reported, he and his lover with the initials JK decided to separate.

Unfortunately, their separation did not go smoothly because JK was initially reluctant to take responsibility for the child Denise was carrying. He even asked for a DNA test to be carried out first.