The technical commissioner of Italy, Spalletti, inaugurated the work that the fan token holders wanted in the federal technical center precisely in view of the double commitment of the national team

It was discussed last week precisely in view of the two matches of the national team towards qualification for Euro 2024, first in Rome against North Macedonia and then in Leverkusen against Ukraine: a new mural in the federal technical center of Coverciano, obviously themed Azzurri. The idea was shared and developed by the FIGC and the fan token platform with a view to a collaboration born more than a year ago: it has now been implemented and inaugurated directly by the technical commissioner Luciano Spalletti. Because Italy doesn’t exist without an entire population ready to cheer it on.

The work

The digital token app was the platform that allowed fans to assert their preference because, through a survey dedicated to those who had at least one national team token, the community voted for the image that the artist Maupal had to then create: a row of footballers lined up shoulder to shoulder during the anthem, in the most evocative and representative moment of Italy’s commitments, in the minute that manages to immerse all the fans in the match atmosphere, especially on the occasion of major events. Those that the team wants to return to face as protagonists.