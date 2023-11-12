Suara.com – Singer Ashanty recently held her 40th birthday party at a luxury hotel in Jakarta. A number of top artists also attended.

At that moment, a number of videos of birthday greetings from Ashanty’s children were shown. Including his continued son, Azriel Hermansyah.

The son of Anang Hermansyah and Kris Dayanti initially prayed for Ashanty to quickly complete the doctoral degree he was pursuing.

Azriel Hermansyah’s tears couldn’t be stopped when he said that Ashanty, his continued mother, was one of his strengths. See the video for more details.

