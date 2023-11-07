The Roma striker scored the goal that started the turnaround against Lecce. Not included in the UEFA list for Financial Fair Play, he could be the Special One’s extra weapon in the championship

Emanuele Zotti

November 6 – Rome

It’s part of his DNA. Sardar Azmoun is not the type of man who gives up, even when faced with practically impossible challenges. The Iranian is someone who carries out his battles, who puts his face into it, who takes responsibility. And it doesn’t matter if the world around him looks at him askance, if he believes in something he will continue to the bitter end. She did it in the constant fight in defense of the women of her country and in a certain way she also demonstrated it on Sunday evening with that powerful header almost like a right-footed shot which in the 91st minute launched Roma’s comeback completed three minutes later by the goal by Lukaku. “It’s incredible, I can’t describe the emotions I feel,” he said after the victory against Lecce with a sincere smile from ear to ear.

SKEPTICISM

—

Aside from the goal, Azmoun shows he has good numbers every time he is used by Mourinho. When he arrived he appeared to many fans as a second choice compared to the various Morata, Scamacca etc. Someone was disappointed and that aura of distrust did not go away even with the arrival of Lukaku. Now, however, the Iranian Sardar, nicknamed “the horseman” by some because he owns over fifty horses, is showing everyone his value. Beyond the comparisons. Beyond prejudices. The first to notice this was obviously the Special One, who is increasingly intent on favoring him in the run-off with Gallo Belotti.

UPS AND DOWNS

—

As a partial justification for the initial skepticism of the public, it should be remembered that Azmoun, 28 years old, arrived (on loan) in the capital after a decidedly subdued season and a half with Bayer Leverkusen, with a record of 44 games played and just 5 goals scored. Very few for an attacker. Previously, when he wore the Zenit St. Petersburg shirt, he had played with continuity and results, scoring 62 goals in 104 matches and being decisive in the victory of six trophies.

THE BATTLES

—

Then there is the national team, 71 matches and 43 goals, of which he was one of the leaders, but which he did not hesitate to put at risk to spread his (uncomfortable) thoughts against the persecution of Iranian women following the death of Mahsa Amini , 22 years old, guilty of wearing the veil incorrectly. During the World Cup, therefore with the maximum possible exposure, Azmoun declared via social media: “The rules imposed here in the national team prevent us from speaking while we are in training camp, but I can no longer remain silent. Do I risk the national team? Well , kick me out. If it has served to save even a single lock of hair from Iranian women it will have been worth it. What is happening will never be erased from your consciences, I am not afraid of being kicked out. Shame on you who have killed with so much ease among our people, and long live Iranian women. If these are Muslims, may God make me an infidel.” Account blocked in a flash, but he continued his battle. And he will always do it anyway, so much so that he is seriously considering whether or not to take part in the Asian Cup in January.

THE OBJECTIVES

—

Due to issues related to Financial Fair Play, Azmoun cannot play in the Europa League. Therefore, no Slavia Prague for him on Thursday, but this could allow Mourinho to invest a lot in him in the championship. Upon his arrival in Rome he declared bluntly: “We have a great coach and excellent players. I’m here to win.” And if he says so…

November 6, 2023 (modified November 6, 2023 | 2.34 pm)

