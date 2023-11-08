Ayvens: the new global mobility brand that revolutionizes the electric sector

During the first nine months of 2023, Ayvens, the new global mobility brand, captured the attention of the electricity sector with an extraordinary result: 34% of its fleet is made up of electric vehicles. This figure is significantly higher than the industry average, which stands at 22%. This exploit not only demonstrates the effectiveness of Ayvens’ business model but also confirms its role as a pioneer in the transition towards sustainable mobility. But what is behind this success? And what are the company’s future plans?

Ayvens: a successful merger

Ayvens is the result of the merger of two giants of the automotive industry, ALD Automotive e LeasePlan, under a single identity. This new brand is destined to revolutionize global mobility, paving the way for the transition towards electric and sustainable vehicles.

As of the end of 2022, ALD Automotive and LeasePlan operated a combined fleet of 380,000 electric vehicles. The decision to consolidate these two companies into Ayvens has proven to be extremely profitable, as 34% of the vehicles in the Ayvens fleet are now electric. A result that far exceeds the European sector average and is impressive an important step forward in the direction of sustainable mobility.

To further accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, Ayvens has announced ambitious goals as part of the three-year strategic plan “PowerUP 2026”. The company aims to ensure that within the next three years, 50% of new registrations are electric vehicles, with 40% of them fully electric (BEV) and 10% plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

But Ayvens doesn’t stop there. The company also intends to quadruple the use of its bundled e-mobility services by 2026, reaching 400,000 contracts. This will allow customers to have simplified access to electric vehicles and related services, including consultancy, charging solutions and reporting.

The increase in electric vehicles in the Ayvens fleet will lead to a ssignificant reduction in CO2 emissions. The company has set itself the goal of lowering its fleet’s carbon footprint to less than 90 g/km by 2026, compared to 112 g in 2022. This represents a significant contribution to the company’s climate strategy and its goal to reach Net Zero by 2050.

Ayvens Group CEO Tim Albertsen underlined the importance of this milestone, stating: “This new milestone underlines our commitment to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, in line with the PowerUP 2026 strategic plan and the brand’s mission With 3.4 million vehicles operated worldwide and the largest multi-brand electric vehicle fleet globally, we can leverage our unique position to lead the way to net-zero emissions. We have an important role to play in democratization of electric vehicles to facilitate the transition and make our fleets sustainable. Through brand leadership, we want to make sustainable mobility an easier choice for everyone every day.”

Ayvens’ business model is based on a broad range of solutions and services for customers and partners. These services fully support the company’s sustainable goals by offering eco-friendly powertrains and alternative mobility solutions. Ayvens positions itself as a key stakeholder in the electric vehicle ecosystem, supporting customers throughout their electrification journey.

