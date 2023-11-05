Suara.com – Dandut singer Ayu Ting Ting caused a stir because she showed off the tattoos on her body. The tattoo that Ayu Ting Ting shows off is on her chest.

After that, Ayu Ting Ting showed off the tattoo on her waist.

Most recently, Ayu Ting Ting uploaded a photo wearing a black sleeveless dress. He also posed while showing off his new tattoo on his left arm.

Previously, Ayu Ting Ting showed off the process of making her tattoo. Where the tattoo is not a permanent tattoo but a tattoo sticker or temporary tattoo.

“(About last night),” wrote Ayu Ting Ting, quoted by Suara.com from her Instagram Stories @ayutingting92, Sunday (5/12/2023).

Ayu Ting Ting’s upload was immediately flooded with netizen comments.

Netizens are still questioning the authenticity of the tattoos on the Geboy Mujair singer’s body.

“Mrs. @ayutingting, is that tattoo a real snack from Bilqis,” said the account @han***.

“It’s really cool that the tattoo can move around,” said the account @eri***.

There are also netizens who praise the beauty of Ayu Ting Ting.

“Beautiful no debate,” said the account @mb***.

“Han so he Depok,” said the account @suy***.

“There’s no medicine for her beautiful bouquet,” said the account @fer***.