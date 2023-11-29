Sengül does not win for disappointment. It seems that his problems have only just begun and the culprit of all her problems has her own name: Ayla.

Berk’s mother already set a trap for Sengül after declaring war on him. She didn’t do as well as she wanted, but she managed to take over the fabric business and now the Erens’ aunt owes her 90,000 lire.

Drowned by debt, Sengül finds a possible solution to get out of this: a business with which she could get money quickly.

The Eren’s aunt jumps into the pool, and blinded by greed, begins to invest convulsively in the olive oil business and even… decides to mortgage her house! What you can’t even imagine is that it’s all about a new trap by Ayla to leave her in ruin and sink her even further. Will she find out?