Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calls on Muslim countries to sever ties with Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appealed to Muslim countries that have political ties with Israel to at least stop it for a “limited time”.

This followed Khamenei’s call for an Islamic oil and food embargo against Israel.

“Some Islamic governments condemn Israel’s crimes in the assembly, while some do not. This is unacceptable,” said Khamenei, reported by Al Jazeera. He previously reiterated that the main task of an Islamic government is to cut off Israel’s access to energy and goods.

“The Islamic government should at least sever political ties with Israel for a limited period of time,” Khamenei added.

During a joint summit between members of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in the capital of Saudi Arabia on November 11, Muslim countries did not agree to impose broad sanctions on Israel, as requested by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Khamenei made his latest comments while attending an exhibition showcasing the “latest achievements” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Forces, including the Fattah 2, a new version of Iran’s first hypersonic missile.

Iran launched its first domestically made hypersonic ballistic missile in June, and said it could bypass the most advanced anti-ballistic missile systems of the United States and Israel.

