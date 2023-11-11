Today dozens of brands manufacture mini PCs, so Ayaneo wanted to distinguish itself from the rest with its new line Ayaneo Remake, which is inspired by the first Macintosh, but also by the NES console, the Super Nintendo, the Nintendo DS…

Ayaneo has achieved some impact in the West with its great portable Windows consoles, such as the Ayaneo 2, which competes with the Steam Deck. And now he wants to try retro Mini PCs, in his new line Ayaneo Remake, which also includes new portable consoles with Windows, and even external batteries shaped like Super Nintendo. You can see it here:

The design is really attractive, and it is not clear whether some of the “honored” brands will take it just as that, or decide to intervene, when they are marketed in the West.

Ayaneo Remake, prototypes with many unknowns

Although the Chinese manufacturer has presented numerous models, as can be seen in the previous video, At the moment they are only prototypes.

The first ones it wants to market are the two Mini PCs, and for this it has set up crowdfunding that will be launched this month.

Unfortunately, the specifications of these retro mini PCs do not yet appear on their website, beyond the classic USB, HDMI, etc. connectors, which can be seen on the cases shown.

So we are left wondering if they are going to use powerful hardware. From the videos it seems that they are not just machines to play. They are also designed for office work, studyetc.

If we look at their portable Windows consoles already on the market, they will most likely use AMD Phoenix processorsas stated by Tom’s Hardware.

We also have no information on prices or release dates. But everything indicates that it will take months to see them in stores, if they become a reality.

While waiting for all this data, we must recognize that this new line Ayaneo Remake, with retro Mini PCs inspired by the first Macintosh and the NES consoleportable consoles with Windows inspired by the Nintendo DS, and external batteries shaped like Super Nintendo, aesthetically they are very attractive