2023 has been a great year for laptop lovers, since a generation of consoles in mini PC format has been born exponentially since Valve revolutionized the market with the Steam Deck. After many releases, AYANEO finally launched its new WHENa portable beast that I have been able to test and that I have loved.

Big like no other

The first thing that stands out about this console is that it is big, quite big. But what would you expect from a gaming device with a 1080p screen? 8.4 inches? This has its pros and cons, since a device of such dimensions does not feel portable enough to carry around every day.

On the other hand, its 8.4-inch screen is fantastic for playing whatever you want, it leaves room for a high-capacity battery and with the help of the included stand you can set up your small gaming station to play with someone in a matter of seconds and without the need for an external monitor.

Combination makes it a machine very designed for playing, and although it is somewhat heavy with its 950 grams weightshe doesn’t feel particularly uncomfortable playing with her for several hours.

Searching for balance

The problem with having such a large screen is that it also offers almost infinite resolution. With no less than 2,560 x 1,660 pixels, this screen looks truly spectacular, but if you want to play at the native resolution with very demanding games you are going to have performance problems, since the Ryzen 7 7840U processor is not even enough to move such a resolution .

The ideal is to lower the resolution to find optimal performance, although that does not mean that you cannot enjoy it with more affordable games.

Another very notable point is the 54W TDP, allowing for spectacular graphics performance. With the help of the software included in the system, we can adjust this consumption quickly and effectively, being able to choose between several profiles such as ophimaticsgame retrogame normal or game AAAthis last case being the one that awakens the beast in its entirety.

The result of playing at 54W TDP is magnificent, but here the new cooling system comes into play that keeps the interior under control, which spins the internal fan at many revolutions that are not exactly silent. Playing with headphones will allow you to forget about this noise (although your companion will suffer from it if you play in bed).

You can play almost whatever you want

The level that AMD processors have reached is impressive, and in combination with the 75 Wh battery that is included the result is fantastic. This does not offer an experience that practically allows us to play any game today, and although in Alan Wake 2 we have had to adjust the graphic settings quite low, playing has been possible without problems.

Is it comfortable to play?

We have already mentioned that the console itself is somewhat heavy, but the sensations of playing go beyond the weight, and the grip and feel of the controls is very important. There AYANEO has managed to find an adjustment that seemed perfect to me, and they have basically cloned the style of Steam Deck pads with a position and adjustment that is very reminiscent of that of the Valve console.

Added to all this is a very comfortable 8-way digital pad, and the two striking trackpads that are very useful for controlling the pointer in Windows or for playing strategy games. In short, it is a console with a very good feel and is very comfortable to play.

The problem is still Windows

The main problem, perhaps, is still found in Windows. The birth of this type of device has not been accompanied by software that is up to the task, and we are going to continue needing a keyboard and mouse in many configuration moments, not to mention the login moment.

For this last aspect, AYANEO has included a front camera compatible con Windows Hello, which is quite convenient for every time we turn on the console from hibernation. However, we are not able to have optimal performance, and on many occasions we are forced to enter the PIN to log in (despite also having a fingerprint registered with the integrated fingerprint reader).

You have to pay for the best performance

As expected, having the services of a machine with these characteristics means paying a fairly high price. The model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage has an official price of 1,112 euros, but thanks to the Indiegogo campaign promotion you can get it for 919 euros in promotion.

Prices They can reach 1,793 euros of the model that we are testing with 64GB and 4TB of storage (1,563 euros in promotion on Indiegogo), but we must not forget that we are practically looking at a laptop with an integrated gamepad, and thanks to a dock we can transform it into a desktop computer in question of seconds.

