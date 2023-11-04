If you are still looking for an ultra-portable console with which to play Steam games, Xbox Game Pass and other PC services, be careful because people AYANEO has advanced the Black Friday deals with a series of discounts with which you can get incredibly complete and very capable consoles at really attractive prices.

Your console with Windows 11 with a 40% discount

We are not talking about just any consoles. AYANEO has been demonstrating for more than a year that they are capable of bringing to life extremely complete devices with which to enjoy the PC gaming experience in an incredible portable format. There are so many models in its catalog that it could be difficult to choose just one, but now the manufacturer makes it even more difficult for you, since these succulent discounts will allow you to buy them at the best price.

AYANEO 2S with 40% discount

The model that could catch your attention the most is the AYANEO 2S, a console with a 7-inch borderless screen that has a processor AMD Ryzen 7 6800U It offers quite interesting power with which to move large games. It is a console that, by generation, would fall below the AYANEO Kun itself or the ASUS ROG Ally, however, it is such a complete device that you will be able to play many games with great performance.

South40% discount leaves the current $1,099 price in more than interesting ones $659.40, that in exchange they would be some 614 euros. The model in promotion is the version of 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storageand you could only upgrade to the version with 1 TB of storage, since the rest of the versions are completely sold out.

AYANEO AIR Plus

Another extremely interesting model is the AIR Pluswhich would offer the same as the 2S in terms of processor and memory, although its format is more compact with a 6-inch screen and a total weight of 530 grams.

It is a fantastic option for those looking for a more compact and smaller format, without reducing performance in demanding games. The price of this model with the discount remains at $587.40 (about 547 euros to change).

Offers that fly

The offers are tremendously interesting, and they are being so successful that the models are quickly running out of stock. You just have to take a look at the cheaper models with AMD Mendocino 7340U and Intel 1215U processors, versions that are not as powerful but are great for indie games and emulators. Unfortunately, prices of just over 300 euros have caused these models to run out of stock in a matter of minutes (they had discounts of up to 55%), so you will not be able to access them with this promotion. The campaign will be available until November 10, but taking into account the reception and the supposed level of stock, it seems that it will end quite soon.

Remember that shipping costs are free, but the package may pass through customs, so keep in mind a small increase in the final price of the product.

