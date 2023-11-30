The $50 peso axolotl bill has given a lot to talk about, since some people who own these pieces are not very clear about the real value of these bills for sale. On the other hand, some publications within commercial platforms on the internet have assigned very high prices that are far from reality and the true market that numismatics has established.

Given this, it is important to clarify which is the only piece that could increase its value in the market, since misinformation could lead someone to fall for such misleading publications where prices are exaggerated.

In Free market You can find a publication where a collection of 6 pieces of this bill is for sale with a price of 10 million pesos. Which greatly exaggerates the real value of the bills.

What are the axolotl bills that can increase their value?

Bill with the series AA0000001, which has a value between $2,000 and $5,000 pesos. Bill with the series AA0000125, with a price of up to $100 pesos. Upstairs / AA1234567, worth $100 pesos. Downstairs / AA7654321, also worth $100 pesos.

