Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has been taken to court in New York by a former Penthouse model who accuses him of dragging her into bed “like a caveman” and raping her.

The episode, reported by Sheila Kennedy, Pet of the Year of 1983 in the red light magazine, dates back to 1989, when Rose, now 61 years old, was at the height of her success. In front of the Supreme Court in New York, the woman, who was then 26 years old, accused the musician of having tied her up and brutally sodomized her against her will.

According to documents obtained by Rolling Stone magazine, Kennedy met Rose at a club in New York and followed him to his hotel where a private party was taking place where the champagne and cocaine were flowing freely. Axl began to make advances towards her, which she initially accepted, but then the whole thing degenerated when the singer asked everyone to leave the room to leave him, Kennedy, another model and his friend Riki Rachtman alone. future MTV host.

Sheila said she saw Axl aggressively having sex with the other woman and then became prey to his fury, dragged by her hair onto the bed, tied up and sexually assaulted in an episode that left her traumatised. If she had been alone with him “she would have gone to bed with him”, she reads in the complaint, “but he would have wanted to have group sex and she did not agree”. In legal documents obtained by the media, Rose is accused of “using her fame and celebrity power in the recording industry to gain access to, manipulate and violently assault” the victim.