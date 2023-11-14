AX ceremony is a festival cultural that, according to its official page, accounts “with the best and most representative of the local and international scene in a single weekend.”

This is a Mexican festival acclaimed for its dedication to musical diversity and is preparing to captivate all its attendees in the 2024 edition, which is why it has revealed the official poster with attendees through its social networks.

The show will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, news that had been previously released, the names of the following groups also stand out: LCD Soundsystem and Fuerza Regida.

AX ceremony will take place on March 23 and 24, 2024 with headquarters in Parque Bicentenario, emblematic place of this cultural and musical event; You can purchase tickets through ticketmaster.com.mx.

Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

YC

Themes

Music Mexico City

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions