Willy Bárcenas and David Otero’s performance in Password was impeccable so far. The artists had managed to help all the contestants who have gone through the program by making them at least double their money in the final round.

This time, it was Jorge who entrusted himself to them to try to get the 10,000 euros. The concentration was total, but the guests only managed to get six words out of this last phase.

However, all was not lost for the contestant. If they guessed the final Password correctly, those 600 euros could become 1,200. Willy and David have trusted the big bad wolf… and the move has turned out well!