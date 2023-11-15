Suara.com – Indonesian National Team defender, Jordi Amat, knows very well that the Iraqi National Team is a tough opponent for the Garuda squad. Therefore, the Indonesian National Team is focused on strengthening its defense line.

The Indonesian national team will be hosted by Iraq on the first matchday of Group F of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone, second round. The match will take place at the Basra International Stadium, Iraq, which has been fully confirmed by 65 thousand supporters on Thursday (16/11/2023) evening at 21:45 WIB.

On paper, the Indonesian national team lost to Iraq. Therefore, it takes double hard work so that Jordi Amat and his friends can keep up with Iraq.

“Tomorrow will be a tough match, we know Iraq is a strong team. But tomorrow Indonesia will give 100 percent and 11 players will fight to win every ball,” promised Jordi Amat in a press conference the day before the match,

“In the past few days we have been training our defense. We are focusing on defense,” continued the 31 year old central defender.

“So I will praise them, they are strong on paper. I hope for a good match. I hope the stadium will be full tomorrow, that’s good for this country, so let’s see a good match tomorrow,” said Jordi Amat.

Jordi stated that the Indonesian National Team had prepared quite well. Adaptation to the weather in Iraq has also been carried out.

Jordi admitted that he had no problem adapting. In fact, he feels well received by the Iraqi people which can increase the players’ motivation.

“To be honest, we were greeted warmly the first moment we landed in Basra. Everyone was very friendly, and they treated us well,” said the former Swansea City and Espanyol player.

“So I’m happy to be here and also the facilities. The training ground is also good, the grass is perfect, the stadium looks great,” he concluded.