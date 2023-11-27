What if the asteroids from outside our solar system that have reached us (like Oumuamua) were objects created by aliens? This is what Harvard scientist Avi Loeb has been researching for several years. In his underwater search he found some strange objects that he believed could prove his theory.

A new study has a simpler answer.

Something very human. The small spheres found a few months ago by the team of researchers led by Avi Loeb probably did not have alien origin, not even extraterrestrial. A new study suggests that these strange objects found at the bottom of the sea could be coal ash from industry.

The spheres of discord. In 2014 a meteor reached the Earth’s atmosphere. This phenomenon was named Intelstellar Meteor 1 (IM1) since, unlike the asteroids that usually reach our planet, this one seemed to come from outside our solar system.

After the arrival of Oumuamua five years later, Loeb built his hypothesis about the origin of these objects. These would be, according to this, either spacecraft or remains of them (space junk), artificial objects created by extraterrestrial civilizations.

Oumuamua passed by, but Loeb launched an expedition to the place where the meteorite would have fallen, the remains of IM1. Loeb’s exploration team found some strange small spheres there. His initial analysis seemed to support his own hypothesis, but there were significant doubts.

Human pollution. Among that group of skeptics could be the planetary science expert Monica Grady, who in an article in The Conversation explained that it was too early to rule out the possibility that the origin of the spherules found was something as mundane as industrial pollution.

Now a study by Patricio Gallardo, a researcher at the Kavli Institute for the Physics of Cosmology at the University of Chicago, seems to lean towards this second hypothesis. Regarding the chemical analysis of the samples, Gallardo’s study is based on the data published by Loeb, which indicates that the spherules contain relatively high amounts of three elements: beryllium, lanthanum and uranium.

The composition of these objects is certainly unusual for a meteorite and if their provenance were from space, the possibility that they came from outside our solar system would be high. The problem is obvious: no one has proven the spatial origin of these objects.

A needle in a haystack. When Loeb and his Galileo project set out in search of the remains of IM1, they used calculations made from observations of the fireball left behind by the object. These calculations indicated a circular area with a radius of 48 kilometers in which to search for the meteorite.

Assuming some of this meteor survived entry into the atmosphere. The spherules found by the team, which searched the seabed 10 years after the meteor’s arrival, were just a few millimeters in radius.

Ockham’s knife. The composition of the spherules does not coincide with that of the meteors that usually reach our planet, but it is consistent with the contaminant contamination present in the ashes generated by the combustion of coal. Gallardo points out in an article published in the journal Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society that this fact seems to favor the hypothesis that the origin of these spheres is on our own planet.

Ockham’s Razor is the idea that the simplest answer tends to be the correct one. That these spherules are the product of industrial pollution seems a more plausible hypothesis than that they are the product of extraterrestrial spacecraft. In any case new analyzes will be necessary to confirm one hypothesis or another.

A chronology of interstellar objects. So far we have evidence of four asteroids reaching the inner solar system from the interstellar medium and it is worth clarifying that the chronology of the observation does not coincide with the chronology in which they were identified as interstellar objects.

For example, the first object to be identified as such was the asteroid Oumuamua, which passed by our planet in 2017. It was the first object identified as interstellar, but not the first to arrive: in 2014 and 2017 two meteors reached our atmosphere.

It would take scientists several years to analyze their trajectory based on the data compiled by analyzing their entries into the atmosphere, but they ended up being cataloged (not without certain doubts) as interstellar meteors, IM1 and IM2. The last of these objects to reach our environment was the asteroid Borisov, already in 2019.

Image | SOUL (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO) / ESO/M. Kornmesser