In a surprising twist, Avengers Twilight reveals Spider-Man’s fate in an apocalyptic future

Marvel Comics has taken a surprising turn with the new preview pages for Avengers: Twilight. In them, we come across a Captain America who finds a dying Spider-Man. But what is the fate of the wall-crawler? Here you will discover it…

The fall of an icon

For years, Marvel Comics has explored countless possible futures, from the bleak Days of Future Past to the adventures of Peter Parker and Mary Jane’s daughter, Spider-Girl. These stories, always fascinating to explore, have even served as inspiration for what we have seen in the movies, as is the case with Old Man Logan. Marvel’s latest revelation, Avengers: Twilight, is a bold and provocative limited series hitting comic book stores next January.

Announced at Marvel’s Next Big Thing panel during last month’s New York Comic Con, the all-star creative team of Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña will invite readers into the world of tomorrow, where the age of heroes has finished, but the future still needs to be avenged.

The end of a legend

The newly released preview pages show scenes from the present (or very near future) with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes arriving at a battle scene where Spidey has been impaled through the chest. Captain America watches as Peter Parker dies, and it appears that this moment haunts the elderly Steve Rogers, if what we see below is any indication.

Given his history with Spider-Man, we’re a little surprised that Zdarsky didn’t have bigger plans for him in this story. Although it’s always possible that this unseen battle is what leads to such a dramatic change in the Avengers’ status.

An unforgettable hero

In the vast universe of Marvel, Spider-Man It has always stood out for its relatability and humanity. Since his first appearance in 1962, Peter Parker has been a symbol of bravery and responsibility, capturing the essence of what it means to be a hero. The loss of him in Twilight not only marks a turning point in the plot, but also reflects the end of an era. The death of Spider-Man, such a central and beloved character, poses a narrative challenge: how Marvel will handle the legacy of one of its greatest icons.

The death of such an iconic character as the wall-crawler brings with it questions about the legacy and future of Marvel comics. In a world where heroes seem to have lost their place, what does Spider-Man’s absence mean? These types of plot twists invite us to reflect on the impact that the characters have on the fictional world and on the hearts of readers. Avengers Twilight is not only a story of fallen heroes, but also a testament to how characters can transcend beyond the pages of a comic book.

A story for everyone

Zdarsky commented: “My goal is to create a story that you can read whether you are just coming into this universe and meeting the characters for the first time, or if you have been reading them your entire life,” the writer explained to retailers this month. “I think that if you have a knowledge base of Marvel superheroes, this story is for you.”

“And having the opportunity to do something self-contained in six issues with a consistent artist throughout is my favorite kind of project because those are the kinds of books you can sell forever.”