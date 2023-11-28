The screenwriter of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be the same as that of Secret Wars

Jeff Lovenessthe writer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was originally in charge of the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but a few months ago various reports emerged claiming that he had been fired from the project. Now, it has finally been revealed who will be the screenwriter of the next Avengers movie.

The Kang Dynasty already has a screenwriter

According to Deadline, Michael Waldron will write the script The Kang Dynastytape that is key in The Multiverse Saga. Waldron is not a newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he was the creator of the series Loki and also wrote Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Furthermore, it has been known for some time that this screenwriter is involved in Avengers: Secret Warsso he will be in charge of the most important films of the current saga of the UCM.

The producer of Loki, Kevin Wrighthad already commented that Waldron would be the screenwriter of the next films of Avengers, but it still couldn’t be taken as something official. In the past, many people involved with certain studios have made hasty statements about some projects, so not everything they say can be considered confirmation.

The Kang Dynasty will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026, while Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.