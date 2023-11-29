After the small exodus that hit Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – with the director and screenwriter having decided to abandon the project – there is a glimmer of hope. The new screenwriterin fact, it will be Michael Waldronalready known at Marvel for being the mind behind the series Loki. The news was first reported exclusively by Deadline.

Waldron will thus replace Jeff Loveness, screenwriter who had previously written Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The next step will therefore be to hire a new director, after the abandonment of the project by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Furthermore, the creator of the Loki series will not only have the task of writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but will also deal with what will be the last Avengers film at the end of phase six of the MCU, that is Avengers: Secret Wars.

In addition to the God of Mischief series, Waldron previously worked on the script for Marvel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe second film linked to the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch and which saw him return behind the camera Sam Raimi.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled to hit theaters starting on 1 Maggio 2026having been postponed by a year, the reason that led Cretton to leave the production of the film.